EL CENTRO — Imperial Valley Housing Authority director Kirk Mann found himself in the hot seat recently, drilled with questions by members of the Board of Supervisors over what the Housing Authority is doing to alleviate the shortage of affordable housing in the county.

The exchange came during the county board meeting on Tuesday, April 12, as Mann was present during an update by the Department of Social Services on the Imperial County Continuum of Care, which assists with homelessness initiatives in the Valley.

Kirk Mann, Imperial Valley Housing Authority executive director

When Mann entered the board chambers, he likely expected to be there in a supportive capacity to Social Services, which oversees the Continuum of Care. Instead, Mann was questioned intensely by District 4 Supervisor Ryan Kelley on what the Housing Authority plans to do to increase housing stock within the county, or whether the Housing Authority will continue to rely on subsidizing low-income families’ rent through the Section 8 voucher program.

“The vouchers are great, but there is no available housing stock to use them at,” Kelley said.

While the Imperial Valley Housing Authority is not answerable to the county board, the county does serve as one of the Housing Authority’s largest partners in providing affordable housing.

Mann responded by explaining that one of the Housing Authority’s voucher programs is in fact for developers, which provides the developer a tax credit on any projects for low-income housing the developer produces in Imperial County.

District 5 Supervisor Ray Castillo supported that approach, adding the La Luna Family Apartments in Imperial used such vouchers.

Mann defended himself by explaining that as secretary of the California Affordable Housing Agency, an organization that is dedicated to preserving and increasing affordable and workforce housing, he has been working to help develop plans for housing authorities to become developers in their local communities, though he said this is very early in the process.

District 1 Supervisor Jesus Escobar joined Supervisor Kelley in questioning Mann, this time focusing on Mann’s relationship with the Calexico Housing Authority, which functions independently from the Imperial Valley Housing Authority.

Mann claimed he was in contact with Calexico Housing Authority Executive Director Teri Nava but undermined his own statements by explaining that he met Nava before the pandemic at a conference and didn’t meet her again until a meeting in Westmorland just a couple of weeks ago.

“We had to travel all the way to Long Beach just to meet each other,” Mann said with a laugh.

Mann’s comments about his relationship with the Calexico Housing Authority were similar to comments Mann made about his relationship with the Board of Supervisors during Kelley’s questioning, where Mann admitted to introducing himself when he first started before the pandemic but had not returned until this meeting more than two years later.

The Calexico Housing Authority became an independent institution in 1985, which Escobar attributed to being a political move not in the best interest of Imperial County or Calexico residents, though the Imperial Valley Housing Authority does maintain a single property within the city of Calexico.

Escobar encouraged Mann to relook at his relationship with the Calexico Housing Authority in the hopes that they could develop stronger partnerships where they could develop housing projects for the betterment of the Calexico community.

“After all, I know they are the Calexico Housing Authority, but aren’t we all Imperial County?” Escobar said.

Tierra Del Sol in El Centro is one of the few properties which are owned by Imperial Valley Housing Authority, instead relying on a voucher program to provide affordable housing to Imperial County residents. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

Questions for Social Services

The county board expressed pride and support for Social Services director Rodriguez at the end of her report on the Continuum of Care, but that didn’t mean the supervisors were without questions.

The two projects that garnered the supervisors’ attention were Project Room Key, which provided temporary shelter and quarantined members of the homeless population who tested positive for COVID-19 by placing them in travel trailers, and the use of the Travelodge in El Centro as temporary housing for the homeless.

Supervisor Kelley again led this charge, questioning whether Social Services experienced any compliance issues. Kelley specifically questioned compliance when it came to vacating the temporary shelters provided to the population, concerned that individuals placed in the temporary housing may have attempted to remain as squatters.

“There is a perception about the homeless population, so were there any compliance issues when it was time for them to leave?” Kelley asked.

Both Rodriguez and Imperial County Social Services program manager Araceli Lopez assured Kelley that they received no compliance issues with those staying in the trailers through Project Room Key, though they struggled to place the individuals in treatment after their time was completed, and that while there were some compliance issues at the Travelodge, there were fewer than they had initially been anticipating.

The lack of compliance issues that Rodriguez and Lopez reported is particularly impressive when you consider that Project Room Key has successfully sheltered 73 homeless households who were COVID positive over the course of the pandemic.

Through Project Room Key these households were allowed 10 days within the travel trailers, before being moved to a treatment facility or temporary housing. Of those 73 households, Social Services only reported one incident where an individual stayed past their 10-day limit, but the individual in question only stayed two days past the limit, while they waited for a bed in a substance abuse facility to open.

The final question was asked by District 2 Supervisor Luis Plancarte, who praised Social Services for the success of its programs, attributing it to the amazing team Rodriguez has created. Plancarte only asked that Rodriguez take the same information and present it to the seven cities in Imperial County, so they could receive this information as well.

“This information really helped me to understand what is going on with these programs, and I really think it would benefit the cities as well,” Plancarte said.