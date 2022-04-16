CALEXICO — The next superintendent of the Calexico Unified School District will be expected to successfully navigate change and uncertainty, be trustworthy and have integrity, and possess a positive track record for running a school district with similar demographics.

Additionally, it is hoped that this individual will help resolve ongoing contentious contract negotiations with the teachers’ union, strengthen ties with the Board of Trustees and prioritize academic, safety and support services for all students.

Those attributes, and more, represent the collective desires of district stakeholders that were recently surveyed and whose input was compiled into a consulting firm’s report as part of the ongoing search for a permanent superintendent.

The report’s findings were presented by Education Support Services consultant Gary Rutherford to the district board during its Thursday, April 14 regular meeting.

A member of Associated Calexico Teachers rallies inside the Calexico Unified School District Board of Trustees meeting on Thursday, April 14 at Cesar Chavez Elementary School. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

The presentation came as members of Associated Calexico Teachers and their supporters rallied outside Cesar Chavez Elementary School, where the meeting was held. At one point, as the board adjourned to closed session and walked from the school auditorium to another building, the crowd of teachers in attendance repeatedly chanted “Strike, strike, strike.”

A second mediation session between the district and the union earlier the week of April 11 failed to bring about any resolution to contract strife that has now stretched over many months.

As concerning as the current contract dispute is for ACT members, longtime Calexico Unified elementary school teacher Bob Nelson said it does not bode well for future contract negotiations either.

“We get this settlement, we’re not done,” Nelson said prior to the start of Thursday’s board meeting. “What about the next two or three years? Negotiations here in Calexico are far from over.”

Superintendent Search Survey Results Shared

Among the other findings that emerged during the stakeholder engagement process facilitated by Education Support Services was that local participants’ responses to a series of questions were not as disparate from one another as ESS’ Rutherford said he at times has encountered.

On occasion, it is not uncommon for a surveyed school district’s stakeholders to offer such varying characterizations about their district’s state of affairs that they appear to be talking about completely different entities, Rutherford said. Not so with Calexico.

“I will tell you in spite of the challenges you are facing, every group we spoke to knew they were talking about Calexico,” he said. “And I think they set a very clear path forward.”

Yet, as Rutherford acknowledged during his presentation, the district’s path forward does have its challenges. Not the least of which is resolving its prolonged contract negotiations with the Associated Calexico Teachers union and mending the relationship between the district’s executive cabinet and its Board of Trustees.

“It’s not a secret that there has been some conflicts and some challenges among the board and management, and the community has recognized that as a goal,” Rutherford said. “And clearly there are strained labor relations that have been tested over the last year.”

The report’s findings, titled “Voices of Calexico Stakeholders,” did have some positive highlights, as well.

According to those surveyed, the district has a rich history and proud tradition of its alumni achieving success. Many of its faculty and staff had attended school in Calexico and now have children and grandchildren enrolled in the district, too. And a deep-seated appreciation exists for its talented and committed workforce.

Education Support Services consultant Gary Rutherford said the stakeholder engagement survey the firm undertook should serve as a roadmap to help the Calexico Unified School District select its next permanent superintendent during the CUSD board’s meeting on Thursday, April 14 at Cesar Chavez Elementary School. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

The survey, which the Cerritos-based firm conducted online and through focus groups and one-on-one interviews, is a preliminary step in the firm’s effort to provide the district board with a roadmap that will aid in its search for a permanent superintendent.

“Our goal is to kind of hold a mirror up to the community and share with you what we found reflected back, for your consideration,” Rutherford told the board.

Currently, Dr. Brian Thurman, the district’s assistant superintendent of Human Resources and Risk Management, is serving as acting superintendent. A resolution to discuss and potentially approve Thurman’s employment agreement with the district appeared on the Thursday’s meeting agenda but was tabled.

He replaced former Superintendent Carlos Gonzales, who resigned March 31, and whose contract was set to expire June 30 after a majority of the board voted in November to not renew it. Gonzales has since been hired as an Imperial County Office of Education associate superintendent.

The survey of stakeholders compiled feedback from 292 online respondents, and more than 90 other individuals through focus groups, email correspondence and in-person meetings, including with board members.

Based on the information provided by stakeholders, Education Support Services will draft a profile of the district’s ideal superintendent candidate and submit it to the board on Monday, April 18 to help with the selection process. The application period for the position also closes on that same day.

On April 25, Education Support Services will provide the district board with a confidential ranked analysis of candidates with its supporting rationale. The board is expected to meet for a special meeting on April 28, during which time it will decide in closed session which candidates to invite for in-person interviews.

Those confidential interviews will be scheduled for May 14 and 15, according to Rutherford’s presentation.

Following the conclusion of the presentation, the board adjourned to closed session. As they walked out of the Cesar Chavez Elementary auditorium where the meeting was being held and toward a nearby building, the crowd of ACT members in attendance started chanting “Strike, strike, strike” repeatedly.

Associated Calexico Teachers members rallied in front of Cesar Chavez Elementary School in advance of the Calexico Unified School District board meeting on Thursday, April 14. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

Second Round of Mediation Fails; Fact-Finding Ongoing

The chanting by the district’s teachers and others there to support them reflects growing frustration for faculty members who have been operating without a contract for more than two years and have not received a cost-of-living adjustment for nearly five years.

Though a state-appointed mediator was not able to have both sides come to an agreement after an impasse in contract negotiations was declared in late October at the district’s request, that mediator has met again with both sides for further negotiations, but to no avail, ACT President Xavier Rodriguez said during a break in Thursday’s board meeting.

Those most recent negotiations occurred over the course of two days earlier in the week, while the fact-finding portion of the contract dispute remains ongoing. The current stalemate could end if both sides agree to the fact-finding panel’s eventual recommendation.

Should both sides reject the recommendation of the fact-finding process, the district can impose its last and final offer. That proposal would provide ACT members a 20.5 percent salary schedule increase, as well as a 3 percent total off-schedule payment, as part of a contract that covers the 2017-18 through 2021-22 school years.

Associated Calexico Teachers President Xavier Rodriguez implored the Calexico Unified School District board to stop putting the contract negotiation recommendations of its attorneys ahead of the wishes of the community during the board’s meeting on Thursday, April 14 at Cesar Chavez Elementary School. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

Were the district to take such an action, the teachers’ union would have the legal right to strike. The decision to strike would also require the union to notify the district, so that it could prepare for the contingency.

“The goal is to try to come to some kind of resolution,” ACT President Rodriguez said. “Whether we strike or not, we still got to negotiate.”

Faculty members have long contended that the district has the funds to boost its proposed salary raises. Currently, the district’s teachers are among the lowest paid in the Valley, making it difficult to retain and recruit experienced teachers, ACT members have said.

The district also has proposed to place a $21,500 cap on the amount of monies it expends for a teacher’s annual health benefits, which the teachers’ union is opposed to, as well.

Contentious contract negotiations always seemed to have been a part of the eight years that Rockwood Elementary second-grade independent studies teacher Roswen Partida has been employed with CUSD.

As much as a strike would present a financial hardship on her household, especially as the price of gas and consumer goods continue to rise, Partida said she’s willing to do it in order to “fight for what is right.”

“I think most of the teachers are willing to do it,” she said prior to the start of the board meeting.

About 10 years ago, the district devoted about $24 million of its $72 million board-approved operating budget for teachers’ salaries, Joong Kim, a former CUSD board member, reminded the board during its public comment session.

This school year, teachers have been allocated about $44 million of the district’s projected $185 million in revenue, said Kim, who used California Department of Education public records to back up his claim and accuse the board of dismantling the local education system.

As part of Education Support Services’ stakeholder engagement, it had asked its respondents how they would describe the quality of education in the Calexico Unified School District, pre-pandemic.

About 19 percent characterized it as being above average, with another 52 percent calling it average. Some 22 percent referred to it as being below average, while nearly 7 percent described it as being poor.

“So, there was not a strong rating of excellence,” said ESS consultant Rutherford.