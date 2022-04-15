BRAWLEY — Rauna Fox, current superintendent of educational services for the Central Union High School District, has been selected as the new superintendent of the Brawley Elementary School District, the Brawley district announced in a press release on Thursday, April 14.

From a field of 14 candidates and comprehensive interviews of the top applicants, Fox emerged as the right fit for students, staff, schools and the Brawley community, according to the release.

“I am excited to find that my qualifications and personal strengths align with the Brawley Elementary School District needs and mission,” Fox stated in the press release. “I believe that I can lead the team of professionals that currently serve the students and community of Brawley and provide them with leadership and partnership in our journey to ensure equity for each student.”

Fox has worked in education for more than 24 years and has previously served as a teacher, trainer, elementary, middle school and alternative education principal, director of educational services, and superintendent.

“Ms. Rauna Fox impressed the board immediately. She has significant experience and expertise in academics, curriculum, and instruction. As a lifelong resident of the Imperial Valley, Ms. Fox understands the need when working with our ELL and Migrant population,” Brawley Elementary board President Esther Sanchez-Banda stated in the release. “She will be a great fit for the staff and community here.”

The appointment concludes a search process conducted by Imperial County Office of Education Deputy Superintendent Renato Montaño that began with soliciting feedback from the community and staff about the needs of the district and characteristics stakeholders want in their next leader. A little over 350 school staff, administrators, and community stakeholders responded to the district survey.

Pending approval by the BESD board at its regular meeting on May 10, Fox will begin as superintendent no later than July 1.

Current BESD Superintendent Dr. Richard Rundhaug announced that he would be resigning effective June 30, serving out his current three-year contract.