Board Appoints New County Auditor-Controller

EL CENTRO — Karina Alvarez has been appointed as Imperial County’s new auditor-controller by the county Board of Supervisors following the conviction and sentencing of former Auditor-Controller Josue Mercado on charges of misappropriating public funds.

For nearly two years the position of auditor-controller has been in limbo as Mercado went to trial, as he was unable to fulfill his duties after charges were brought against him. Since he was an elected official, he was unable to be removed from the position until he was found guilty.

Josue Mercado, former Imperial County auditor-controller sentenced to two years in prison for public corruption.

With Mercado sentenced to two years in state prison on March 24, the county board on Tuesday, April 12 unanimously appointed Alvarez to serve out the remainder of the term, which concludes this year. Alvarez, an El Centro Certified Public Accountant, started campaigning for the post after Mercado’s sentencing.

“Thank you so much for this opportunity … I can start tomorrow,” Alvarez told the board.

She is also running unopposed for the position in the June 7 election.

Although Alvarez may be willing to start right away, her appointment may be more complicated than initially believed. She is already an elected official, serving on the McCabe Union Elementary School District School Board, causing some concerns for District 1 Supervisor and board Chair Jesus Escobar and District 4 Supervisor Ryan Kelley.

Both Escobar and Kelley expressed concerns that holding both positions would create a conflicts of interest, because she would be working with property taxes which go to fund local schools. To clarify this issue, the board added a caveat that the appointment of Alvarez can only go through if the county counsel’s office determines that the positions are not in conflict, or she vacates her school board position.

Even with this caveat, Kelley still expressed concerns over Alvarez holding two elected positions in Imperial County.

“We’ve dealt with individuals in the past who have held two elected positions, and they haven’t fared well,” Kelley said.

In addition to appointing Alvarez, pending review from county counsel’s office, the board also discussed compensating the assistant auditor-controller, Shelly Smail, for functioning as the interim auditor-controller without title or compensation.

The details of the compensation have not yet been determined and were set to be discussed with the Human Resources Department during closed session. An official from HR did warn that they may not be able to compensate Smail, since they didn’t make the agreement when Mercado was unable to perform his duties but agreed to explore what the county’s options were.

“This is paramount to me. (Smail) came in and took care of the department without asking for any compensation, so she has more than earned this,” Escobar said.

Specific Plan for Lithium Valley

Imperial County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to take its next steps forward with the development of the Lithium Valley concept by creating a contract with Dudek, an environmental, planning, and engineering firm, for the creation of the Salton Sea Renewable Resource Specific Plan.

Developing a new industry around extracting lithium from geothermal brine from the geothermal plants in Imperial County requires the development of a specific plan to guide the county through the process, officials have said.

The Salton Sea Renewable Resource Specific Plan will include everything from how much lithium production Imperial County can reasonably handle to making sure that the benefits from the industry are equitably distributed.

The development of this plan will also include a Programmatic Environmental Impact Report and the Lithium Development Infrastructure Assessment planning document, both of which are necessary to move forward with development.

Supervisor Kelley, along with several public commenters, did express a single concern over the plan, which was a lack of language requiring environmental justice be included in plan.

Jim Minnick, director of the Planning & Development Department, clarified that environmental justice is included as part of the background for the plan but would change the wording so that it was more clearly defined, which seemed to alleviate those concerns.

“It’s about bringing equity and the voice of environmental justice to the table,” said Luis Olmedo, director of Comité Cívico del Valle and one of the public commenters.

Minnick will have 45 days to bring back the negotiated contract, financial cost and funding mechanisms for the board to approve before the plan can begin being created.

RV Park Building Fee Pilot Program

Imperial County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to authorize the development of a pilot program, the Mobile Home/RV Park Temporary Fee Reduction Program, which will effectively reduce the fees for permits to repair homes within the parks to bring them back into code.

This program will see that building permit fees for permits issued to low-income residents who are cited by the county reduced to a flat fee of $25 per permit, to alleviate the burden these permits place on members of these communities.

Initially the program will be limited to 200 spaces between three parks, Desert Shores Trailer and Marina Park, Calexico Trailer Park and Calexico Mobile Home Park.

“This program will also be limited to residents only, not for the park itself,” Planning & Development Department Director Minnick said.

This program was developed as a response to pleas from residents of the Desert Shores park, who began to be heavily cited for building code violations after a fire in November that took the lives of a father and his two children. The residents who were cited said they can neither afford the repairs nor the cost of moving out of the park and were afraid of becoming homeless should the county condemn their homes.

Those in Desert Shores are not alone in their struggles to afford to repair their homes. Imperial County has 77 parks, most of them serving low-income families, which have fallen into disrepair over the years.

The Planning & Development Services Department will have to evaluate this pilot program at the end of the 120 days to determine the participation in the program and cost of the program to the county to determine whether it should be continued and extended to the other parks.