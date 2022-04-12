CALIPATRIA — The Calexico High School swim team pulled off the sweep during a tri-meet here on Thursday, April 7, taking down both Calipatria and Holtville in boys and girls swimming.

The Bulldogs defeated the host Hornets 128-5 in boys action and won the girls competition 118-23. Against the Vikings, Calexico won the boys meet 126-9, but barely nipped Holtville in the girls competition, winning 79-69.

Holtville defeated Calipatria in the girls meet, 80-24, and the Vikings won the boys’ event 18-8, with competition in only two races due to the lack of swimmers for both teams.

The Bulldogs had three girls get first-place finishes against the Vikings, including Maria Licona in the 200-yard individual medley, Prizma Lopez in the 100-yard butterfly and Kayla Leonhardt in the 500-yard freestyle.

On the boys’ side, Calexico outnumbered both Holtville and Calipatria and took first place in each event.

Results from the Bulldogs vs. Vikings girls’ races were:

200-yard medley relay: Holtville (Alyssa Enriquez, Lexee Roseler, Skylar Hanson, Alyssa Barber) 2:23.88. Calexico (Maria Licona, Mariella Sandoval, Prizma Lopez, Camila Durazo) 2:45.23. Holtville (Kaydi Self, Jasmine Garewal, Julia Moreno, Ashley Larios) 3:03.53.

200-yard freestyle relay: Holtville (Skylar Hanson, Alyssa Barber, Lexee Roseler, Alyssa Enriquez) 2:04.75. Calexico (Hailey Alaniz, Kate Vasquez, Camila Garcia, Karen Martinez) 2:30.39. Calexico (Camila Durazo, Nancy Coronel, Mariella Sandoval, Prizma Lopez) 2:33.91.

400-yard freestyle relay: Holtville (Alyssa Barber, Jasmine Garewal, Julia Moreno, Kaydi Self) 5:44.15. Calexico (Nancy Coronel, Prizma Lopez, Mariella Sandoval, Maria Licona) 6:00.19. Calexico (Hailey Alaniz, Karen Martinez, Galilea Almodovar, Camila Durazo) 6:04.48.

200-yard freestyle: Skylar Hanson, Holtville, 2:31.72. Jasmine Garewal, Holtville, 3:28.71. Kayla Leonhardt, Calexico, 3:34.55.

200-yard individual medley: Maria Licona, Calexico, 3:17.57.

50-yard freestyle: Alyssa Enriquez, Holtville, 31.61. Lexee Roseler, Holtville, 33.69. Hailey Alaniz, Calexico, 34.12.

100-yard butterfly: Prizma Lopez, Calexico, 1:35.33. Camila Durazo, Calexico, 1:44.90.

100-yard freestyle: Skylar Hanson, Holtville, 1:04.53. Kate Vasquez, Calexico, 1:22.03. Mia Borboa, Calexico, 1:27.89.

500-yard freestyle: Kayla Leonhardt, Calexico, 9:54.82. Galilea Almodovar, Calexico, 9:56.23. Yahaira Avila, Calexico, 10:13.69.

100-yard backstroke: Alyssa Enriquez, Holtville, 1:24.22. Maria Licona, Calexico, 1:25.81. Kaydi Self, Holtville, 1:35.21.

100-yard breastroke: Lexee Roseler, Holtville, 1:30.76. Mariella Sandoval, Calexico, 1:53.70. Camila Garcia, Calexico, 2:12.83.

Results from the Calexico vs. Holtville boys’ races were:

200-yard medley relay: Calexico (Ryan Chang, Gualberto Castro, Daniel Gamboa, Bryan Salazar) 2:11.62. Calexico (Sergio Garcia, Sergio Licona, Josue Aguiniga, Edwin Herrera) 2:38.34.

200-yard freestyle relay: Calexico (Gualberto Castro, Bryan Salazar, Daniel Gamboa, Ryan Chang) 1:56.59. Calexico (Josue Aguiniga, Stephen Ferrer, Edwin Herrera, Sergio Licona) 2:05.99. Calexico (Omar Arreola, Josue Donato, Rojas, Axel Arredondo) 2:28.02.

400-yard freestyle relay: Calexico (Bryan Salazar, Josue Aguiniga, Carlos Olguin, Stephen Ferrer) 5:22.16. Calexico (Sergio Garcia, Edwin Herrera, Axel Arredondo, Josue Donato) 6:03.35.

200-yard freestyle: Carlos Olguin, Calexico, 3:21.95. Josue Donato, Calexico, 3:42.05.

200-yard individual medley: Ryan Chang, Calexico, 2:50.59.

50-yard freestyle: Gualberto Castro, Calexico, 27.75. Daniel Gamboa, Calexico, 29.52. Alexis Roldan, Holtville, 30.46.

100-yard butterfly: Ryan Chang, Calexico, 1:10.14. Daniel Gamboa, Calexico, 1:16.87. Josue Aguiniga, Calexico, 1:31.90.

100-yard freestyle: Sergio Licona, Calexico, 1:08.22. Alexis Roldan, Holtville, 1:18.64. Axel Arredondo, Calexico, 1:27.22.

500-yard freestyle: Bryan Salazar, Calexico, 7:27.13. Stephen Ferrer, Calexico, 7:51.32.

100-yard backstroke: Leonel Estrada, Calexico, 1:34.37. Sergio Garcia, Calexico, 1:35.13. Edwin Herrera, Calexico, 2:13.34.

100-yard breastroke: Gualberto Castro, Calexico, 1:19.81. Sergio Licona, Calexico, 1:36.27. Omar Arreola, Calexico, 2:13.24.