Imperial F.A.I.R. Spreads ‘Ausome’ Awareness

IMPERIAL — Steven Hilfiker’s affinity for Eddie Van Halen was clear, from the speed-picked runs up and down the fret board to the iconic striped paint job on his electric guitar in the green and gold of his Holtville High School Vikings.

The 16-year-old junior and budding shredder was the final performer of the afternoon at the city of Imperial’s inaugural Autism Awareness F.A.I.R. (fun, awareness, information, and recreation) in Eager Park on Saturday, April 9.

For more than 15 minutes, Steven stood on stage, his long locks flowing in the wind, his head often down, and his fingers and guitar pick moving at lightning speeds as he played for those gathered at an event meant to challenge stereotypes about autism.

MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

Steven is someone challenging the preconceived notion of what it means to have an autism diagnosis. He was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder when he was 2 years old, and taking the stage to play for people was a dream after having taught himself to play during the shutdown at the early part of the pandemic.

On a hot Saturday afternoon, city officials estimated about 300 people gathered at the awareness fair, which included an Easter egg hunt, food vendors, informational booths on local autism resources, games, decompression zones where children with autism could take a break when over stimulated, musical performances, and the ability to play in the splash pad.

“The fair went better than we could have ever expected, and we had so much community support … today’s event was ‘ausome,’ spelt with a U just like our kids,” said James Gonzalez, president of Autism Support of Imperial County, at the end of the event.

Autism Support of Imperial County, a local nonprofit which aims to effectively seek out the services and support needed for any individual with autism spectrum disorder and their families in the Imperial Valley, was a partner with the city of Imperial in staging Saturday’s fair.

Steven, who has also played basketball at Holtville High School, is just one many youths on the spectrum who have been helped by Gonzalez. He served as Steven’s tutor for a time.

People wander through informational booths on autism during the Autism Awareness F.A.I.R. on Saturday, April 9 in Eager Park in Imperial. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

The teen described performing at Saturday’s event as a dream come true, having told Gonzalez that he dreamed of playing on stage for people. Having it happen was made even more special knowing that he was performing at an event aimed to make the community more inclusive for individuals like him.

Steven spoke before the Holtville City Council in March, when the council proclaimed April as Autism Awareness Month.

Autism, or autism spectrum disorder, is a broad range of conditions characterized by challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviors, speech, and nonverbal communication, which affects an estimated 1 in 44 children in the U.S. individuals with autism, particularly children who are still learning to cope with the condition.

Steven spoke about some of his struggles during a conversation across the street from Eager Park inside the Imperial Public Library, where those on the spectrum in need of a place to decompress were given access.

People stroll past the jumpers set up during the Autism Awareness F.A.I.R. on Saturday, April 9 in Eager Park in Imperial. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

He described struggling with delayed verbal communication skills and a sensitivity to sound and touch, leading to feelings of being overwhelmed by the senses. This has led to some challenges in his social life, as he often reacts strongly to someone touching him without warning, including lashing out automatically as an unconscious defense mechanism.

“I handle a handshake or a side hug if I am ready for it and I have a chance to prepare. I don’t like front hugs, though. It’s too much. I only do that with my mom,” Steven said.

The library in which Steven was interviewed was an example of the city of Imperial’s previous foray in making the city a more inclusive space and the community more welcoming to those on the spectrum. The library was first redesigned with support from Libraries on the Spectrum, which helped the Imperial Public Library purchase furniture and activities specifically designed to help the library engage comfortably with anyone with a developmental delay.

The city of Imperial moved some of its autism-friendly activities outside the Imperial Public Library to participate in the Autism Awareness F.A.I.R. on Saturday, April 9. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

“We really want our city and our community to be inclusive and welcoming to all of the residents and visitors to Imperial,” said Ember Haller, director of Imperial’s Department of Community Services, which includes the library.

Imperial’s efforts to be more welcoming have been tremendously successful according to one Calexico mother. Isabella Flores’ son, Ignacio, was diagnosed with autism at 3 years old, and now at age 9, Flores and her son rarely leave the house since he gets overwhelmed easily.

“It really means a lot to have something that is meant for my son. I don’t have to worry about him having a meltdown here, because if he does, everyone understands. It’s so nice to not feel so alone,” Flores said through tears.

Imperial is not alone in its effort to become more inclusive. It’s a movement that has been growing steadily over the last few years. As discussion around mental health and ableism, or the act of discriminating against someone with a disability, continues to grow, more organizations are making efforts to be more inclusive.

Steven Hilfiker closes out the Autism Awareness F.A.I.R by playing solo on his electric guitar on Saturday, April 9 in Eager Park in Imperial. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

The fair had special meaning for Imperial City Council member Robert Amparano, who has served as a Cub Scout leader where he worked with several boys who were on the spectrum, along with having a nephew on the spectrum as well.

“I am blown away by the amount of support we’ve received for this event, and not just from the community. Not only did we get local support, but we support from state and federal governments, too,” Amparano said.

Amparano and Steven Hilfiker seemed to echo each other’s sentiments as they spoke on how to best support those on the spectrum, encouraging understanding, empathy, and inclusion to become part of the solution.

Steven pushed this idea further, musing over conversations he said he has had on a regular basis about curing autism, most of which revolve around whether he would accept a cure if one was developed, making him just like everyone else.

After reflecting for a moment, Steven spoke of inventors and scientists who are suspected of being on the spectrum, such as Dr. Temple Grandin and Nikola Tesla, before answering no, that he would not accept a cure if it was offered to him.

“We’re just different thinkers, and the world needs different thinkers,” Steve said. “How else would we make something new that no one ever thought of before?”