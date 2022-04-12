Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Briefs: April 4-12

IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from April 4 through April 12.

MONDAY, APRIL 4

5:28 a.m.: Deputies received reports of a subject sleeping on the side of the road on Highway 111 near Scharts Road outside of Brawley.

9:46 a.m.: A burgundy Jeep Wrangler was reported stolen from an address on the 400 block of Evan Hewes Highway near El Centro.

4:33 p.m.: A male subject called 911 from Cal Avenue in Salton City to report that a female subject who has a restraining order against him tried to hit him with her light purple Kia SUV.

10:09 p.m.: Deputies responded to reports of a large brush fire along Highway 86 at Desert Shores Road near Desert Shores.

11:11 p.m.: Deputies received reports of a trailer on fire at Slab City. The reporting party was unsure if anybody was inside the trailer.

TUESDAY, APRIL 5

3:43 p.m.: Deputies responded to DL Aluminum on Evan Hewes Highway near El Centro after receiving reports that a male subject had attempted to burglarize the business.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 6

2:37 p.m.: A male subject was detained at the United States Border Patrol checkpoint on Highway S2 near Ocotillo with 15 grams of cocaine, 200 grams of hallucinogenic mushrooms, a scale, baggies and a weapon not registered to him.

THURSDAY, APRIL 7

6:11 a.m.: Deputies responded to reports of a fight between a male subject and a female subject in the Niland area. Witnesses told deputies that the female subject had thrown hot soup on the male subject leaving him with burn marks.

8:20 a.m.: A juvenile subject called 911 from Bach Avenue in Salton City to report that his parents had refused to take him to school and left him at home alone.

FRIDAY, APRIL 8

3:57 p.m.: Deputies responded to reports of a vehicle fire on Highline Canal Road north of Niland.

SATURDAY, APRIL 9

1:15 p.m.: A subject on International Boulevard in Niland called 911 to report a fight between one male and one female subject. The caller advised that the male subject was carrying a knife.

7:24 p.m.: Deputies responded to reports of a structure fire across the street from the Oasis Trailer Park in Niland.

10:26 p.m.: Deputies responded to reports of a male subject bleeding after being involved in an off-road traffic collision on Santa Monica Street in Salton City.

SUNDAY, APRIL 10

3:56 p.m.: A landlord on York Road in Winterhaven called deputies to report that a tenant had thrown a bar of soap at her and threatened to kill her.

MONDAY, APRIL 11

6:34 a.m.: Deputies received reports of several large plastic bins full of onions on fire at the corner of Kramer Road and Silsbee Road near Seeley.

12:59 p.m.: A subject called deputies from San Francisco to report that his fiancé had been abducted and taken to the Salton Sea area.

HOLTVILLE Sheriff’s Substation

MONDAY, APRIL 4

9:52 a.m.: A resident of Olive Avenue called 911 to report a white male adult subject trespassing on their property. The man noticed that the resident was called law enforcement and fled the scene in an unknown direction of travel.

THURSDAY, APRIL 7

2:36 p.m.: Deputies received reports of a Hispanic male adult subject with no shirt on in the 400 block of Fifth Street yelling that somebody threw poison in his eyes.

SATURDAY, APRIL 9

11:18 p.m.: A resident of Cedar Avenue called deputies to report that a suspicious Hispanic male adult had been walking back and forth in the area with an alcohol bottle and asked her if she knew where to get marijuana.

SUNDAY, APRIL 10

7:11 p.m.: A resident of Tamarack Street called 911 to report a pack of dogs were outside of his residence being aggressive and not letting him leave.