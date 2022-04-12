BASEBALL: Calexico Opens S.D. Tourney with Win

SAN DIEGO — The Calexico High School baseball team scored at least one run in six of seven innings, leading to a 15-6 victory over San Diego High in the opening round of the Lions’ Tournament Division 2B here on Monday, April 11.

Calexico got its bats going early with a first pitch triple to the left center field gap to begin the game as the following two hitters also came around to score to take an early 3-0 lead before San Diego could record an out.

“It’s always good to start with a lead and pitch with a lead because it kind of puts the pressure on them to swing the bats,” said Ricky Guzman, Calexico’s head coach. “And they came out and countered with kind of like our offensive style and played some small ball.”

Both the Bulldogs (11-6 overall and 3-0 in the Desert League) and Cavers (4-11 overall and 0-2 in the City League) were laying bunts down left and right. Whether it was bunting for a hit or to sacrifice, the two teams attempted to lay down a combined 11 bunts.

Guzman, who likes implementing small ball, said the field conditions made it easier to lay bunts down.

Calexico High School junior pitcher Andre Valdez delivers a pitch against San Diego High during the Bulldogs’ 15-6 victory in the opening round of the Lions’ Tournament in San Diego on Monday, April 11. | BREVEN HONDA PHOTO

“One thing I did notice with them is because of the grass, we do some push (bunts) and some drag (bunts) with the top hand,” Guzman said. “But I’m old school. I love that. So, for me it brings a smile to me because it forces teams to play defense and it really gauges what type of discipline that team has on defense.”

Defensively, the Bulldogs started with junior Andre Valdez on the hill. Valdez went three innings and struck out four.

Guzman said Valdez was able to execute on the mound as he got four ground outs and a flyout, but not as much in terms of his defensive positioning.

“His job was to let the guys behind him work,” Guzman said. “He needed to do a better job of backing up bases because we gave up some hits and he just stood there.”

San Diego came back with three straight hits in the second inning, which all scored to cut the Bulldogs’ lead to 5-3. After the Cavers scored another run in the third to cut the lead down to one, Calexico came back with five runs in the top half of the fourth to extend the lead to 10-4.

Playing in the annual Lions’ Tournament gives the Bulldogs an opportunity to see teams they might face later in the playoffs.

However, Guzman said the team has to stay in the present.

“Yeah, it’s always good to see what lies ahead, but at the end of the day, you’ve got to control what you can control,” Guzman said. “For us, we’re always competing against ourselves while they’re staying in the dugout. We’re making adjustments to what they’re doing but at the end of the day, we want to make sure that we are staying within ourselves.”

The Lions Tournament has almost 10 different divisions with about eight teams each. Guzman said this competition helps his players build a competitive edge and confidence outside of league play.

“At the end of the day, a lot of times when you’re in league (play), you kind of know what to expect, so those pitch-to-pitch and inning-to-inning adjustments that you have to make when you’re out here, it adds to that competitive edge that takes you to another level so you’re always looking forward to the unexpected,” Guzman said.