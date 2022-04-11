SOFTBALL: Bulldogs Edge Imperial, 4-3

CALEXICO — Falling behind in the first inning didn’t bother the Calexico High School softball team, knowing the Bulldogs’ lineup brings a potent offense with it every time it steps on the field.

Trailing 2-0 after the top of the first, the Bulldogs (12-4 overall, 3-0 in DL) scored two in the bottom of the first and went on to defeat Imperial High, 4-3, in a Desert League matchup at Emerson Field in Calexico on Friday, April 8.

Imperial freshman Jayden Rutledge got the Tigers (6-10-1 overall, 2-1 in DL) started with a two-run homer in the top of the first inning, scoring junior Arlett Tirado who singled in front of Rutledge.

“These girls know they are able to score runs so we just talked about trusting their bats and being smart at the plate,” said Jenny Lopez, the Bulldogs’ head coach. “We knew Imperial was going to compete and they have some sticks over there.”

In the bottom of the first inning, Calexico senior Shanelle Gascon singled with two outs and came in to score on a double from senior Lyah Valdez, who would score the tying run on a double from senior Andrea Lopez.

Calexico High School sophomore Valeria Ruiz prepares to deliver a pitch during a Desert League game against Imperial at Emerson Field in Calexico on Friday, April 8. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

“After she hit the homer we just kept our confidence and tried to go up there and just play and forget about it,” said the 18-year-old Valdez. “This team is great about picking each other up. If a person makes a mistake or isn’t playing well then the next girl picks them up.”

After giving up the two first-inning runs, Calexico junior Valeria Ruiz settled down on the mound, blanking the Tigers for the next five innings. She picked up the win, striking out six en route to the complete-game victory.

The Bulldogs got the offense going again in the fifth inning thanks to RBI singles from junior Fernanda Cano and Valdez, to go ahead 4-2.

Imperial rallied in the seventh getting an RBI single from senior Jalen Gutierrez to make it 4-3, with two runners on base. The Bulldogs got two outstanding defensive plays from Valdez at third base in the final inning and they were able to coax sophomore Mariana Pesqueira to ground out to Ruiz to end the game.

“We practice those defensive plays every day,” Lopez said. “We put the girls in those same situations so they are used to doing it when they are facing it in the game.”

Valdez finished the game with three hits and two RBIs, while Cano finished with two hits and one RBI.

Imperial outhit the Bulldogs 11-8 but the Tigers stranded 10 runners on base, including seven in the final four innings.

“This team has a great vibe,” Valdez said. “Every day we find the energy to come out and have a good practice and to be pumped for the games.”

Calexico defeated Palo Verde Valley High in Blythe, 12-4, on Tuesday, April 5, then traveled to Coronado and beat the Islanders, 7-6, on Wednesday, April 6.

The Bulldogs return to DL play on Tuesday, April 26, in Calipatria and have a home game at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 28, against Palo Verde Valley.