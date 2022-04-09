PHOTOS: Imperial Mayor Honors Super Students

IMPERIAL — It was about honoring superstar Imperial youths during a recent City Council meeting when Mayor Geoff Dale shook hands and presented certificates.
Present for the Wednesday, April 6 council meeting was the Imperial High girls basketball team, which made it to the CIF state championship Division IV finals. Also on hand was the Tigers’ CIF-San Diego Section Division V champion boys soccer team.
The City Council made sure mental athlete Daniel Lemus was honored as well. The Frank Wright Middle School eighth-grader recently won the Regional Spelling Bee and will represent Imperial County in the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C., next month.