In EducationRegional News

PHOTOS: Imperial Mayor Honors Super Students

Imperial Mayor Geoff Dale (right) shakes the hand of Imperial High School soccer player William Quan (left) after honoring him and his teammates for winning the CIF-San Diego Section Division V championship during the Wednesday, April 6, City Council meeting. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO
Education

IMPERIAL — It was about honoring superstar Imperial youths during a recent City Council meeting when Mayor Geoff Dale shook hands and presented certificates.

Present for the Wednesday, April 6 council meeting was the Imperial High girls basketball team, which made it to the CIF state championship Division IV finals. Also on hand was the Tigers’ CIF-San Diego Section Division V champion boys soccer team.

The City Council made sure mental athlete Daniel Lemus was honored as well. The Frank Wright Middle School eighth-grader recently won the Regional Spelling Bee and will represent Imperial County in the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C., next month.

The Imperial City Council poses with the Imperial High girls basketball team after honoring them for making it into the CIF state championship Division IV girls basketball finals during the Wednesday, April 6 City Council meeting. |MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO
Imperial Mayor Geoff Dale (center) hands out certificates to Imperial High soccer players after honoring them for winning the CIF-San Diego Section Division V championship during the Wednesday, April 6 City Council meeting. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO
Imperial Mayor Geoff Dale (left) gives Frank Wright Middle School eighth-grader Daniel Lemus a certificate to honor him for winning the 2022 Regional Spelling Bee during the Wednesday, April 6 City Council meeting. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO
