IVROP CTE Students Take A Bow

IMPERIAL — Eighteen-year-old Valeria Vizcarra always thought she would go into the medical field, possibly delivering babies.

But when Calexico High School began offering a new Career Technical Education class involving business, she was curious and decided to take it in her junior year.

Calexico High Senior Valeria Vizcarra earned the Top Student award for her work in her school’s Imperial Valley Regional Occupational Program Advanced Entrepreneurship Career Technical Education program during the IVROP recognition event on Wednesday, April 6. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

What she learned in that class has now set the Calexico senior on a path to pursue a career in business.

“I literally learned so much. Being in that class, it just opened my mind to new ideas, new careers,” Vizcarra said.

Vizcarra was one of more than 100 Imperial Valley students in high school and community college who were honored by the Imperial Valley Regional Occupational Program at its 24th annual recognition ceremony at the Imperial Valley Fairgrounds on Wednesday evening, April 6.

IVROP programs provide real-world work experience for students in high school programs. They range from health, art, agriculture, business, and more.

Usually the IVROP showcase is exactly that, a showcase of student work on display and spaces that feature school programs.

However, this year, in order to follow current county guidelines for indoor spaces and keep exposures at a minimum, there was no showcase, only the recognition ceremony.

Even without the extra displays, the Casa de Mañana building was packed with students and their families.

Students walked across the stage to receive awards recognizing their work and participation in CTE programs. Those who excelled above and beyond received an award for the top outstanding overall students in the entire county in their respective programs. These students were nominated for consideration by their teachers and from there, chosen by the IVROP board.

For many students, these school programs are the first step into a future career. Before taking the CTE class, Vizcarra said her parents’ own business was just a job to her and she didn’t think much of it.

Jeshua Herrera Aramburo with his award and medal for his work in Imperial Valley Regional Occupational Program’s Strong Workforce Program. He was recognized during the IVROP recognition event on Wednesday, April 6. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

Now that she is nearing completion of her course, she said a fire has been lit inside her, and Vizcarra has been inspired to consider implementing some of what she has learned from class into her parents’ business, such as applying more social media presence, a part of the career path she is very interested in.

Vizcarra is planning to pursue business when she goes to the University of California, Berkeley in the fall and hopes to possibly own her own business or a marketing agency in the future.

She and other students have even started an Entrepreneur Club at Calexico High School to teach other students about business. She said the club is pushing to go to a marketing firm in San Diego and possibly tour the firm to get everyone fired up about marketing.

“Honestly, I’m just so excited. That class changed my life because I had no idea what I wanted to do and it gave me purpose,” Vizcarra said. “I recommend anyone to join a CTE class even if it is something you are slightly interested in. It’s going to teach you if you are really passionate about that thing or not.”

Imperial High student Brissa Murillo was a top student in the Introduction into Health Careers course. She said the class taught her a lot of things in the medical field, her favorite lessons this year being learning how to use an Ambu bag manual resuscitator on a baby. The lesson has inspired her to possibly seek a career working with infant health.

“It was really an awesome opportunity to take that class,” Murillo said. “I feel very grateful to have been picked by my peers, and I hope it’s something I can build on in the future.”

Yolanda Tabarez, a Southwest High student, received two awards, recognition as an outstanding student in the field of veterinary medicine and a top outstanding student overall in agriculture in the county. Tabarez plans to take the experience she has learned through working in the ag program at school, working with animals during the fair, and more that will enable her to grow her passion into an animal sciences major in college. She said she has even inspired her siblings to want to get involved in 4-H.

“It feels good to be recognized because I’ve done a lot aside from these pathways,” Tabarez said.

Most students were part of the high school programs, however, some who were recognized on Wednesday are a part of IVROP’s adult classes.

Dharma Salazar Rios with her plaque for Outstanding Participant in Imperial Valley Regional Occupational Program’s Ready for Life program. She was recognized during the IVROP recognition event on Wednesday, April 6. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

Imperial Valley College student Oswoldo Arreaza received an outstanding participant award at the ceremony for his work in Project ACE Plus, a program to help current and former foster youths with housing, life skills, and employment skills to help them prepare for future careers.

Arreaza said IVROP’s Project ACE mentors have helped him get through the difficult times of being a foster youth and pulled him back from a rough path. He hopes to one day come back to the program and give back by helping other youths like himself.

“I’m not going to lie, it was kinda difficult in the beginning, and now that I’m right here standing, it was totally worth it,” Arreaza said. “It’s a really nice program and they are technically they (Project ACE) are my family already and I love them.”

IVROP Superintendent Edwin Obergfell said this is IVROP’s big chance to honor all the work the students have done during the 2021-2022 school year.

“I feel appreciative of all the work the teachers, the parents, and the students are doing,” Obergfell said. “It makes me happy because all of these kids are doing amazing work at their school and I can only imagine what they can do in the future.”