BASEBALL: Eagles Shut Down Vikings at Petco Park

AUDIO SLIDESHOW

SAN DIEGO — It was a near perfect day for the Holtville High School baseball team on Wednesday, April 6, when the Vikings took on Imperial Valley League rival Southwest at Petco Park here.

Playing in perfect weather, in a Major League Baseball stadium with perfect field conditions and getting a stellar pitching performance from senior J.R. Garewal, it was still only a “near” perfect day for the Vikings (8-7-2 overall, 2-1 in IVL) because the Eagles (7-10 overall, 1-0 in IVL) got a complete-game shutout from junior Hugo Tafoya as Southwest won, 2-0.

The Eagles scored twice in the top of the fifth inning when junior catcher Fernando Soria hit a bases-loaded double to give Tafoya all the runs he would need.

“It’s definitely an honor and a privilege to go out there and play on a Major League Baseball field,” said Benny Carter, Holtville’s fourth-year head coach. “A lot of kids will never get that opportunity, so looking at it from that perspective it is a total privilege.”

Garewal started and pitched the first six innings for the Vikings, striking out six while allowing two runs on five hits.

“I was a little bit nervous going out there for the first inning and looking up at all the stands and how big the place is,” said the 17-year-old Garewal. “It was awesome just standing there and thinking about all the great pitchers who’ve stood on that mound and played there.”

Southwest High junior pitcher Hugo Tafoya throws out a Holtville player during their Imperial Valley League baseball at Petco Park in San Diego on Wednesday, April 6. The Eagles won 2-0. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

Tafoya dominated the Holtville bats through the first six innings, not allowing a hit until the fifth when freshman Dion Johnston broke up the no-hitter with a single to left. In the seventh, Tafoya ran into trouble with one out when Vikings’ senior Spencer Hilfiker singled and sophomore John Chambers followed with a single to put runners on first and second.

That’s when Southwest coach Matt Redden pulled out a trick play he keeps in the Eagles’ arsenal each season, but doesn’t use very often.

Holtville High School junior catcher Nic Pacheco prepares to tag a Southwest base runner out at the plate during the Vikings’ Imperial Valley League game against the Eagles at Petco Park in San Diego on Wednesday, April 6. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

Tafoya faked a pickoff attempt at second base with his shortstop and second baseman diving to make it look like an errant throw that got through to center field. The baserunner left second base and headed for third only to be tagged out by Tafoya who then scooted over to tag out Chambers who was trying to move from first to second.

The double play ended the only real scoring opportunity for the Vikings and sealed the game for Southwest.

“We’ll throw that in every year and work on it when we have an open day at practice,” Redden said. “It will only work in high-pressure situations like that. It’s worked before for us but I’ve never seen it work for a double play.”

Regardless of the outcome, Holtville shortstop Rafa Espinoza said getting the opportunity to play at Petco Park and roam the same position as the Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr., was an unforgettable experience.

“The grass and the dirt was impeccable,” said Espinoza, an 18-year-old senior. “You look up and see the whole stadium and the field and I just thought it was amazing.”

The condition of the field likely played into the fact it was such a tight pitcher’s duel between Garewal and Tafoya.

“Not having to worry about holes or the mound or the landing spot, that’s a big part of pitching,” Garewal said. “Plus when you step in the batter’s box it is a bit intimidating seeing the big SD logo on the grass wall back there.”

Holtville will be back in San Diego at 4 p.m. on Monday, April 11, when the Vikings begin play in the annual Lions’ Tournament, taking on Mission Bay. Holtville will play Mount Miguel of Spring Valley at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12, then face Alpha Charter of Elverta at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13.