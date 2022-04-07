HOLTVILLE — From mass casualty incidents to bringing new life into the world, Holtville Fire Department prepares each and every one of its firefighters to handle any job in any emergency at any time.

A firefighter in a small department has to be ready for anything, said Fire Chief Alex Silva, who has worked as a firefighter for the last 30 years. Throughout his career he has encountered a wide variety of calls, including a lot of car accidents, though he shared the most memorable for him and his men are the calls that relate to their friends and family.

Silva helped place that statement into heart-wrenching context, when he spoke of the horrific crash on Norrish Road in March 2021, where 13 migrants lost their lives. While Silva was working at the crash site, he was with one of the migrants when they died. Exactly one week later he responded to another call where he helped deliver the grandchild of one of his friends.

“Being with someone when they breathe their last and then a week later being with someone who breaths their first breath, that really puts things in perspective,” Silva during an interview on Monday, April 5.

One of the biggest things that sets Holtville apart is that in larger fire departments, it’s common for firefighters to be trained to do a very specific job, whether that is as a driver, someone who suppresses fires, or someone who goes in and rescues people trapped in a burning building; that might be the only thing that they do.

A probationary Holtville firefighter trains by repelling off old Holtville Fire Department building in Holt Park. | COURTESY OF HOLTVILLE FIRE DEPARTMENT

But resources and support are extremely limited in Holtville. Staffing-wise, it’s Chief Silva, four full-time firefighters, and 11 reserve firefighters.

Developing individualized teams is not an option for the city. Instead, all the firefighters are expected to know how to handle all of the equipment and are to be familiar with the best-management practices, or at least where to find them, for any particular situation, Silva said.

To prepare his firefighters, Silva has them train every working moment that they are not on a call, going over emergency response plans, training them on equipment, repelling off the roof of the old fire department building in Holt Park, or even sending them off for more advanced training in other locations.

Sometimes these training exercises come with a few surprises, said Firefighter Joshua Rodriguez, who was recently asked whether he would like to attend a training session only to discover that the training was located in Texas after agreeing to attend.

“Chief Silva called me and asked me if I wanted to go to this training, and he needed an answer in the next 15 minutes … I didn’t even wait, I just said yes,” Rodriguez said.

Silva’s approach to cross training his firefighters seems to be effective since he said Holtville has the best rating with the Insurance Services Office can give a fire department of its size. The Insurance Services Office is the group that determines what insurance rates in different cities should be.

Holtville Fire Chief Alex Silva and his Dalmatian puppy, Chief, help teach children about fire safety during visits to local schools. | COURTESY OF HOLTVILLE FIRE DEPARTMENT

Further success can be seen in the strike team that is regularly requested by the state of California to assist in fighting fires throughout the state. While Silva’s experience as a strike team leader has been imperative to their success, equally as important is the dedication to the job that Holtville firefighters regularly demonstrate, without complaint no matter how bad the situation may be.

Working in Holtville has also helped the firefighters develop skills that seem common for local firefighters, but that larger fire departments in bigger cities simply do not have the opportunities to experience, such as drafting water.

Drafting water is the process of pulling water from an open source like a canal or a lake in order to fight a fire, but for most cities, large bodies of open water are not readily available, so they never get the chance to learn the skill.

For Firefighter Marco Flores, not only was the cross training on different equipment important, but the opportunities afforded to him and the other younger staff members to grow and experience leadership roles have been invaluable for the development of his career.

More than half of the Fire Department is under 25 years old, and Silva enjoys watching his firefighters careers grow. Silva beamed with delight as he announced Flores will be taking his next steps in his career, as he leaves Holtville Fire Department to join the Department of Corrections Fire Department.

“It meant so much to be able to get the chance to grow as a leader in a supervisory role … It always made me feel like this was my department,” Flores said.

On top of normal jobs you would expect a firefighter to perform, Holtville firefighters are also expected to perform some jobs that normally would fall to an administrator, like public relations.

All of the Holtville firefighters are expected to participate in public engagement activities in some form, like participating in the national “Fill The Boot” program that firefighters around the country used to fundraise, but this idea of engagement weighs particularly heavy on the shoulders of the only female firefighter, Raylene Tapiceria.

Holtville Firefighter Raylene Tapiceria, who is also the department’s fire prevention officer and a city code enforcement officer, poses next to a Holtville Fire Department engine. Tapiceria has taken a direct role promoting firefighting as a potential career for women through the Holtville department’s community outreach efforts and Explorers program. | JULIO MORALES FILE PHOTO

Tapiceria works for the city of Holtville as both a firefighter and as the city’s code inspector, but in her capacity as a firefighter, Silva has tasked her with encouraging girls and young women to explore becoming a firefighter since they are desperately needed.

As an example of why more are so needed in the fire service, Tapiceria shared the story of a recent call she responded to where a young lady began experiencing vaginal hemorrhaging. Tapiceria was not the original responder to the call but was called in while she was off duty because the young woman had refused treatment since all of the responders had been men.

“She was sitting there surrounded by men … If I hadn’t gone, she wouldn’t have gotten any treatment,” Tapiceria said.