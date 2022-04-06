Sheriff Candidates Vie for Votes in Salton City

SALTON CITY — Whichever of the two Imperial County sheriff candidates gets elected by voters come June, neither can claim ignorance of residents’ longstanding concerns in the communities of the Salton Sea’s western shore.

At least not after their participation in a candidates’ forum hosted by the West Shores Advisory Committee, where many of those in attendance complained of feeling neglected by county officials.

Because of that perceived disregard, residents urged both candidates, current county Undersheriff Fred Miramontes and retired Sheriff’s Office Deputy Hilton Smith, to advocate more forcefully on their behalf at the county level.

“Imperial County is pleased to not think of us as part of the county,” said Gracie Bennett, a 20-year resident of Salton City. “I call this ‘limbo land.’ You’ve got to start making Imperial County part of our lives.”

In response to that complaint, and others, both Miramontes and Smith tried to convince the anxious residents that their concerns would be best addressed by casting their vote for one sheriff-coroner candidate and not the other.

“My No. 1 priority is to utilize the Sheriff’s Office resources to make your community a safe place to live for you and your families,” Miramontes said in his closing remarks.

“You have the power and the vote to make the change that can benefit you and your community,” Smith said at the close of his comments. “The status quo has not worked for you and there’s no guarantee that it will.”

The candidate forum attracted about two dozen people to the West Shores Senior Citizens Club, where the West Shores Advisory Committee hosted the event. The committee serves the residents of Salton City, Desert Shores and Salton Sea Beach.

By the end of the approximately hour-long forum, those in attendance became familiarized with each candidates’ priorities, which equally overlapped and differed from one another.

Current Undersheriff Fred Miramontes said he is in support of streamlining the application process to carry concealed weapons during a forum for the county sheriff candidates at the West Shores Senior Citizens Club on Monday, April 4. | JULIO MORALES PHOTO

Both candidates shared common ground when it came to making public safety their No. 1 priority, yet slightly differed on how they would go about addressing the matter, if elected.

Miramontes cast himself as an experienced administrator whose years in management positions made him the most qualified for the elected office of sheriff-coroner.

Having gotten his start in law enforcement as a police officer in his hometown of Brawley, Miramontes spent 29 years as a California Highway Patrol officer and lieutenant commander before being tapped to serve as Sheriff Raymond Loera’s undersheriff, a position he has held for the past 15 years.

“As second in command I have had the opportunity to expand community outreach, look for grant funding for our department and work with our partners to maintain our presence in our communities,” Miramontes said as an introduction.

Meanwhile, to underscore his fitness for the public office, Smith highlighted his having served under the county’s past three sheriffs, starting with his hiring in 1974 and ending with his retirement in 2014.

He also touted his current work as a social activist who has served as the voice of marginalized people and who has sought to disrupt, rather than continue with, the status quo.

“In those 34 years I got to know what the community wants, what the community needs,” Smith said. “I can guarantee as sheriff I will put our concerns first.”

Off-roaders that ignore laws about age limits, riding on public streets and private property were one major concern for the residents of Salton City. So were Sheriff’s Office deputies who reportedly weren’t aware of the laws that prohibited such off-road activity.

“Our deputies are not educated on off-road laws,” said Salton City resident Debbie Rollins. “They spend all their time arguing with us citizens and not enforcing the law.”

Miramontes responded by conceding that some deputies could use more training on California off-road laws. He also stated that the Sheriff’s Office intended to apply for a $120,000 grant that would allow the agency to increase off-road enforcement activity in and around Salton City.

Additionally, the agency has had recent success with special details that have targeted lawbreaking off-roaders, and which resulted in the impounding of dozens of units, he said.

Monday’s forum allowed those in attendance to either pose questions to the candidates or express their concerns. One such question asked how the candidates intended to respond to the area’s rash of burglaries and squatters.

Much of the crime can be attributed to individuals with drug addictions who are repeatedly cited and released by the Sheriff’s Office instead of being kept in custody, Miramontes said. The practice is owed to a revised bail schedule that the state’s Judicial Council enacted amid the COVID-19 pandemic in order to reduce statewide jail populations and which the local Superior Court has continued to follow at its own discretion, he said.

Retired county Sheriff’s Office deputy and candidate for sheriff-coroner Hilton Smith said, if elected, he would assign a resident deputy in Salton City during a forum for the county sheriff candidates at the West Shores Senior Citizens Club on Monday, April 4. | JULIO MORALES PHOTO

Further complicating the matter are statewide laws that Miramontes said have the effect of making communities less safe.

The Sheriff’s Office has been pushing for amended bail for those individuals it thinks pose a significant risk to the public and intends to collaborate with the county District Attorney’s Office in the near future to address the matter. The agency is also holding discussions with county Superior Court Presiding Judge William Quan to have the bail schedule revised.

Smith responded to the question by stating that more sheriff’s deputies are needed to patrol the region and that, if elected, one of his first acts in office would be to assign a “resident deputy” to the Salton City area and other unincorporated communities like Niland and Bombay Beach.

When Miramontes chimed in to say that the county could not afford to hire additional Sheriff’s Office personnel, Smith remarked that such a statement was a “copout,” and that the money for such hiring is available but the political will was lacking.

“The money is there,” Smith contended. “You go to the Board of Supervisors, you don’t ask, you demand.”

Other points of divergence between the candidates came to light when they were asked what their respective top three priorities would be as sheriff.

For Smith, his top three initiatives included the establishment of a citizens’ oversight committee that could review allegations of excessive force by agency personnel, enhance efforts to safeguard local agricultural equipment and to help create a mental health intervention program that would lessen the need for law enforcement agencies to respond and intervene when individuals are experiencing a mental health crisis.

The agency’s response to incidents involving mental health issues would also be an area of focus for Miramontes. He said the agency recently collaborated with county Behavioral Health Services and other local law enforcement agencies on a pilot project that showed promising results in responding to individuals experiencing mental health issues.

Addressing issues related to homelessness would be another initiative of Miramontes’ were he to get elected. Additionally, combating serious and violent crimes would be a priority, he said, noting that more local juveniles appear to be committing serious crimes and that narcotics seizures have increased for the agency.

He also noted that recently enacted state legislation that created a panel to review cases of excessive force by law enforcement officials would make the need for a local citizens’ oversight committee impractical. Smith disagreed with that claim, however.