BRAWLEY — On a day dedicated to Cesar Chavez, the man considered a hero of the Chicano movement who worked to bring rights and dignity to farmworkers, it wasn’t the car show or the concert in his name that connected most with the Imperial Valley.

During the Cesar Chavez Day Celebration in downtown Brawley on Saturday, April 2, a local man was remembered this year alongside the likes of Chavez, Dolores Huerta, and the larger-than-life personalities who led a movement under the flag of the United Farm Workers.

The late Gilberto Rodriguez of Brawley, who was known as the right-hand man of Chavez during the farmworker protests of the 1960s, was celebrated with Chavez and others during a march that included members of Rodriguez’s family and friends hoisting the UFW’s distinctive flag.

“His thing in life would be to always tell us, ‘Sí se puede,’ because you can achieve anything in life,” said Gilberto Rodriguez’s daughter, Dianna Rodriguez, in an interview on Saturday.

The march was one of many focal points of the Cesar Chavez Day Celebration and started at Hinojosa Park on Eastside Brawley with the “Farmworkers Prayer” written by Chavez, something he would say before the start every protest and march, according to event organizer Max Reyes.

Demonstrators then walked down the appropriately named Cesar Chavez Street, onto Main Street, and ended at the Plaza in downtown Brawley.

Calls of “sí se puede!” and “viva la causa!” and the names of Chavez, Huerta, and Gilberto Rodriguez could be heard being shouted by the marchers as they made their way through the streets.

Both the American and Mexican flags were carried side by side to represent the heritage of Mexican-Americans. Alongside them, the familiar red UFW flag with its black eagle was waved by those who marched to honor those who fought for the respect, dignity, and rights of Mexican-American workers and others.

“To me, Cesar and my dad are a legacy to me,” Dianna Rodriquez said. “It brings back memories of my dad and Chavez telling us to always fight for what you believe in, and it inspired us to go forward. My dad would say, ‘if you do something for a person, don’t charge them.’”

Gilberto Rodriguez was born in Brawley on March 14, 1937 to a family of migrant farmworkers, and like many others, his family would follow the grape harvest north through Central California. He worked the fields during his childhood, later becoming a warehouse loader, truck driver, and worked for California Rural Legal Assistance before coming back to his roots as a field worker.

Those marching in memory of Cesar Chavez, Brawley-born Gilberto Rodriguez and others important to the United Farm Workers movement carry Mexican and American flags down Main Street in Brawley on Saturday, April 2. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

He first became involved in the union during cantaloupe strikes, when he was recruited by Chavez himself in 1972 to be a strike organizer, eventually becoming the director of the UFW field offices.

Around the Imperial Valley, Rodriguez was also known as Chavez’s bodyguard.

Daughter Dianna Rodriguez described her father as a very loving man, filled with pride and a desire to help others. She said she was around 10 years old when her father joined the UFW, and while she might not have always known what was going on at the time, Dianna said she knew her father was going to be an important man someday. She said he taught his children to respect others, and to always fight for what’s right but never with violence.

Gilberto Rodriguez died on March 26, 2007. He was living in Calexico at the time.

Dianna said her father did not stop and was a UFW member up until the end. In fact, he was eulogized by current UFW President Arturo Rodriguez at his funeral in April 2007. Chavez’s son, Paul F. Chavez, also made remarks at the funeral.

She said Saturday’s march brought back memories of him, of a man who was an awesome father who one time piled the whole family into a tiny Volkswagen just for a trip to La Paz, Mexico. She recalled a memory of being at a candlelight vigil during one of Cesar Chavez’s arrests when she was young, holding a candle and hearing “De Colores,” the farmworkers’ song. She said it was awesome.

March organizer Max Reyes said the community march was a way to remember Chavez, Huerta, Rodriguez, and all whom fought for farmworkers’ rights. It was a gesture compared to a march that occurred from Calexico to Sacramento, but Reyes said the memory has to be kept alive somehow.

“It shows that if you are willing to do what is right, and walk the walk, as they say, then you can make a difference,” Reyes said. “It can be something small, it can be something huge like Cesar Chavez, but if all of us do little bit and do the things that are right, we’d be a better society.”

Brawley resident Maria Dominguez marches on Saturday, April 2 during the Cesar Chavez celebration while holding the United Farm Workers flag. A former farmworker, she was marching to pay tribute to Chavez, Dolores Huerta and Brawley-born Gilberto Rodriguez, all of whom made conditions better for farmworkers. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

Brawley resident Maria Dominguez, who was among the marchers on Saturday, said the event brought back memories. A farmworker when she was 16 years old, Dominguez never had a chance to take part in the demonstrations Chavez and Rodriguez organized. Dominguez did hear from others from the “campo” she grew up in about the marches and protests. She said she was grateful for what the two men fought for, and she benefitted from the results of their pushing for rights and fair treatment in the fields for things such as longer hoes and bathrooms on the work site.

“I feel very proud to represent Cesar Chavez,” Dominguez said. “Sí se puede! I will always keep doing it until I can’t no more.”

The march was just one event throughout Saturday meant to remember and celebrate Chavez’s works. This was the first year that Brawley had a car show to go along with the celebrations, with about 120 entries filling Main Street and the Plaza. Celebration organizer Eric Reyes said old cars and lowriders are in the blood of “la raza” and should be celebrated as part of Cesar Chavez Day.

A stage was set up on the east end of the plaza where bands played and people danced from noon with OCD Band to late into the evening with La Chambita and Sonora Tribute Dinamite. Also later that evening, Dr. Tien Tan Vo and Maria Lizaola-Rodriguez were honored with the Sí Se Puede awards for all the work they have done for the Latino and immigrant communities of the Imperial Valley.