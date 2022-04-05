CALEXICO — Making the transition from high school to college athletics can sometimes be a daunting task with the competition being bigger, stronger and faster.

But for former Calexico High School goalkeeper Dither Beltran, the transition came smoothly as he and three of his Imperial Valley College teammates were named to the All-Pacific Coast Conference team after a successful season.

IVC finished the season 4-14-2, but rallied late in the season to score three straight wins, including a 2-1 victory over PCAC champion Cuyamaca. It was the only conference loss Cuyamaca suffered the entire season.

“We had a lot of first-year players that came right from their high school seasons so that made us competitive,” said Rafael Contreras, IVC’s head coach. “It took the guys a while to understand new systems and different types of systems we were facing in games.”

IVC started the season 1-11-1, but seemed to figure things out as the weather cooled off in October, finishing the year 3-3-1, with wins over San Diego City, San Diego Mesa and Cuyamaca.

“The hard thing is getting the kids committed to practice in August and September when we have to practice at 3 p.m. and the weather is 120 degrees,” said Contreras, now in his 23rd year at IVC. “It’s a lot to ask of these kids to have them show up for practice in those conditions.”

The team was almost able to pull off a playoff berth with its 3-7-2 record in PCAC play, falling short of the playoffs by one game.

“When we started winning games I think the guys all got more committed,” Beltran said. “When we beat Cuyamaca you could see it sparked everyone on the team and we knew we could play with anybody.”

Along with Beltran being named the Goalkeeper of the Year in the PCAC, freshman forward Alejandro Serrano earned All-PCAC honors after he finished second in the conference in goals scored.

“He was three goals from being named the Offensive Player of the Year,” Contreras said about the former Calexico Bulldog, who netted 17 goals for IVC.

Another former Bulldog named to the All-PCAC team was freshman Jared Landazuri, a 2020 graduate of Calexico High School.

“We had about half the starting lineup that was from Calexico,” Beltran said. “It’s nice to play with guys you are familiar with. I thought it was a great experience and I learned a lot playing out there this season.”

Also named to the All-PCAC team from IVC was freshman Luis Carrillo, a Southwest High graduate.

Beltran’s award as the Goalkeeper of the Year was a no-brainer among conference coaches, according to Contreras.

“All the coaches were talking about the saves he had. He was very impressive,” Contreras said about Beltran. “He has tremendous agility and his reflexes are incredible. He has leaping skills and he’s very athletic for a goalkeeper.”

Beltran was named to the All-CIF San Diego Section second team as a goalkeeper in 2021 with Calexico High.

“This was pretty good competition. It was a new level for me,” said the 18-year-old Beltran. “Playing the teams in our conference was tough, so getting that experience was nice.”