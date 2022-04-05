EL CENTRO — A follow-up presentation by the Imperial County Farm Bureau to the county Board of Supervisors appeared to have allayed some initial concerns the board had about the county’s potential reimplementation of the California Land Conservation Act of 1965, also known as the Williamson Act.

Though no formal action was taken by the board following a lengthy presentation by Farm Bureau board member Trevor Tagg during the board’s regular meeting of Tuesday, April 5, some board members expressed their cautious support for the Williamson Act and vowed to continue to work with the Farm Bureau to craft a program that could benefit all stakeholders.

“We need to be very careful in how we pursue this and how this is implemented and who benefits from it,” board Chair Jesus Eduardo Escobar said.

The Williamson Act allows counties and landowners to enter into voluntary multiyear contracts, typically 10 to 20 years, to preserve agricultural and open space lands in exchange for property tax reductions.

When the local Farm Bureau had first presented the idea in September of resuming the program locally, board members had expressed a number of questions and concerns.

One question that Escobar had in September focused on the act’s potential impact on economic development in the county.

Escobar was particularly concerned about land that got locked into a contract that would make it inaccessible to potentially develop into industrial uses, such as geothermal energy production and lithium extraction.

During Tuesday’s board meeting, Tagg indicated that Kern County, which participates in the program, has found a way for its agricultural industry and oil industries to co-exist. In Kern County, its agricultural production ranks second in the state while it is the county with the highest oil production, as well.

Tag also reminded the board that when the county had previously participated in the Williamson Act, the development of both solar and geothermal projects had taken place without any problems.

“It didn’t seem like the Williamson Act would impact (industry development) one way or the other,” Tagg said.

In response to Supervisor Mike Kelley’s previous question about whether prospective participating farmland would either be located near cities and unincorporated areas or farther away from developed areas, Tagg said that targeted land would likely be limited to parcels that are outside any cities’ sphere of influence and known areas of industrial activity.

Yet, he stopped short of offering any guarantees because of the difficulties involved in doing a study that would identify which parcels would potentially participate.

Tagg also addressed board members’ concerns about how the Williamson Act could impact local school districts’ bonding capacities because of lower assessed property values.

He pointed to a 2016 analysis that the Imperial County Office of Education did that determined that if up to 50 percent of landowners participated in the program and there was a 30 percent reduction in the assessed value of land, bonding capacity only went down by 2 percent.

Concerns that Supervisor Ryan Kelley had about the possibility that large-scale corporate farms would benefit from the program at the expense of the county’s coffers were also downplayed by Tagg, who said that the county stands to benefit, too, as long is the land in question continues to be farmed.

“These individuals who are purchasing the ground are exponentially increasing the tax base,” Tagg said.

Imperial County is currently among six counties across the state that do not have the Williamson Act in place. The other counties include Los Angeles, Del Norte, San Francisco, Inyo and Yuba.

Local Farm Bureau board president Jeff Plourd also spoke in support of the Williamson Act during the board meeting. Plourd said he would like to see the program implemented in a way that would lessen any financial burden it may have on the county.

He envisioned the placement of annual limits on the amount of acreage that could participate in the program.

“Phasing in the program should be a better thing,” Plourd said.

During his comments to the board, fourth-generation farmer and Farm Bureau secretary Andrew Leimgruber told the supervisors that the Williamson Act presents a golden opportunity for local growers who are just starting out on their farming ventures.

According to the Imperial County Farm Bureau, the average age of a farmer in America is 57 years old, two years younger than the average age of a farmer in California. The bureau projected the average age is likely higher in Imperial County.

The program’s tax breaks can provide incentives for more young farmers to buy farmland instead of leasing, and also invest more in water conservation efforts and best farming practices.

“When we own the ground it’s an investment for our family and our future,” Leimgruber said.

Additionally, local and state Farm Bureau representatives are anticipating the passage of Assembly Bill 1773, which would set aside $40 million from the state’s general fund in fiscal 2022-2023 to make payments to counties that have been impacted by the reduction of assessed property taxes.