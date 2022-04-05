BASEBALL: Bulldogs Start Desert League 2-0

CALEXICO — The Calexico High School baseball team opened its Desert League season with victories over Calipatria and crosstown rival Vincent Memorial Catholic.

The Bulldogs (9-6 overall, 2-0 in DL) started slowly against the Hornets on Friday, April 1, but were able to get the 6-3 victory.

At the plate for Calexico, juniors Leo Veliz and Tony Lopez delivered RBIs to lead the offense. Freshman Derek Carrillo did the work on the mound and picked up the win for the Bulldogs.

On Tuesday, April 5, Calexico traveled to Rodriguez Park and beat the Scots, 14-0. Junior pitcher Andre Valdez led the Bulldogs to the win, striking out six on the mound and delivering two hits and three RBIs. Veliz had two hits and scored twice while senior Angel Hernandez scored three times and sophomore Manuel Cano had a double and two RBIs.

Calexico is competing this season in the DL against Calipatria, Vincent Memorial and Palo Verde Valley High of Blythe. The teams will play each other three times in the league season.

The league designations were made based on CIF-San Diego Section preseason power rankings. Teams competing in the Imperial Valley League include Southwest, Central, Brawley, Imperial and Holtville.

Up next for Calexico is a trip to Blythe to take on the Yellowjackets with the first game at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 7, and the second game at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, April 8.

Beginning on Monday, April 11, the Bulldogs will be competing in the annual Lions’ Tournament in San Diego. Calexico opens the tournament at 4 p.m. on Monday, April 11, against San Diego High.

On Tuesday, April 12, Calexico will be taking on Chula Vista at 4 p.m. and on Wednesday, April 13, the Bulldogs will take on Pacific Ridge of Carlsbad.