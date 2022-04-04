BRAWLEY — The Calexico High School softball team wasn’t happy being placed in the Desert League, but based on CIF-San Diego Section power rankings the Bulldogs weren’t quite high enough to be in the Imperial Valley League.

So during nonleague games against the IVL teams, the Bulldogs have proceeded to go 4-0 with wins over Southwest, Central, Holtville and Brawley. Calexico went to Brawley on Wednesday, March 30, and scored a 4-1 victory to complete the sweep.

In Brawley, the Bulldogs (9-4 overall, 1-0 in DL) jumped on the scoreboard with two runs in the top of the first inning. Freshman Carolina Chong led off with a walk, took second on a single from senior Shanelle Gascon and scored on an RBI double off the bat of senior Liah Valdez.

Senior Andrea Lopez then followed with an RBI single to plate Gascon.

Calexico High School junior Alixea Iniguez makes a throw to first base during the Bulldogs’ nonleague game in Brawley on Wednesday, March 30. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

Calexico added two more runs in the top of the third inning to build a 4-0 lead. Chong opened the inning with a single and took third on a double off the bat of junior Fernanda Cano. Gascon would score Chong with a sacrifice fly and Cano would come in to score on a single from Valdez.

Valdez finished with two hits and two RBIs, with Lopez added two hits and one RBI, while Chong had two hits and scored twice.

On the mound, Calexico junior Valeria Ruiz was keeping the Brawley (10-4 overall) bats silent. She limited the Wildcats to one run on four hits.

“Our defense was solid behind Valeria. We only made one error,” said Calexico coach Jenny Lopez. “Offensively we didn’t have a great game but we did enough to get the win.”

On Friday, April 1, the Bulldogs opened their DL schedule with a 15-0 victory over Calipatria in Calexico. The DL consists of Calexico, Calipatria, Imperial and Palo Verde Valley of Blythe. The league opponents will play each other three times.

Up next for the Bulldogs is a 3:30 p.m. road game at Coronado. They will return to Desert League play with a 6:30 p.m. home game on Friday, April 8, against Imperial.