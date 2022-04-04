Pool Party Brings Together Autism Families

EL CENTRO — Imperial mother Rosela Diaz has five children, all of whom are on the autism spectrum, which can make going out or doing activities in public difficult.

On Saturday, April 2, though, things were different for the family.

Diaz’s family was one of many families at the El Centro Aquatic Center on Saturday for Autism Support of Imperial County’s World Autism Awareness Day pool party, which provided an opportunity for parents and their children with autism spectrum disorder a chance to relax for a bit and take a break.

The pool party was something parents like Diaz would say was a blessing, a chance to let their children just be themselves and play in the pools. Diaz even added it felt good to be in a space where other parents understand the situation she is in and there is no judgement.

“We take advantage as much as we can, because there are not a lot of opportunities where you can have your kids and no one is going to get mad or stare,” Diaz said on Saturday. “I feel like we are all one big family and we all understand each and that’s it, we’re all in the same fight.”

Seven-year-old Hayley Riddick of Brawley jumps on her mother, Doris Riddick’s back during Autism Support of Imperial County’s pool party at the El Centro Aquatic Center on Saturday, April 2. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

Families came from all over the Imperial Valley to soak up the sun and cool off in the pools. Children were splashing in all three pools, the large and small swimming pools and the children’s pool, getting into all sorts of aquatic mischief. From splashing and diving, to climbing all over their parents or friends in the water, it was a day of smiles.

Pedro Peña brought his four children out to the pool on Saturday and was glad to have somewhere they can have fun for the day. One son is autistic, and Peña said it can be difficult to get out for a family day with his son, recalling times when going out that people would get angry or try to snap at his son for acting out in public. Peña ends up snapping right back to defend his son.

“He’s my son, and I love him to death. Sometimes people don’t understand, but hey, I’m sorry, he’s sick, it’s not my fault or his, you don’t like it. Oh well,” the father said. “It’s good that they did this for the kids.”

Leticia Salas helps her daughter, 9-year-old Abbygail Perez, learn how to swim at the Autism Support of Imperial County’s pool party at the El Centro Aquatic Center on Saturday, April 2. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

El Centro resident Jessie Valverde’s son is homeschooled, so she said he doesn’t have many chances to interact with other children his age. They usually come out to Autism Support of Imperial County events, so Saturday was one of the few chances he can do so.

“I think it’s pretty awesome,” Valverde said of the pool party. “This is one of the few chances he gets to socialize with other kids. He’s on his own most of the time, but I can tell he likes being around other kids.”

This was the first time Autism Support of Imperial County has hosted a spring pool party and the first time there has been an opportunity to host one on Autism Awareness Day, organization president James Gonzalez said. The group pushes to have events like the pool party to help individuals with autism work through social anxiety and stress, allowing them a chance to participate and learn in the setting of a large social event.

“We feel we need social events like this because it is a social disorder in some small part,” Gonzalez said. “It has many different parts to it, but social anxiety is a part of it, and we feel that we can get these kids used to the fact that life has social events, and it’s not going to change.”

The pool party was also an opportunity for El Centro Mayor Tomas Oliva to announce the city of El Centro’s proclamation of April as Autism Awareness Month and April 2 as World Autism Day over the pool intercom for all the gathered families to hear.

That proclamation was to be made official during the El Centro City Council meeting on Tuesday, April 5.

The Aquatics Center event was only the introduction to a month-long slate of Autism Awareness Month events. Saturday morning there was the Rock N Roll Autism 5K at Sunbeam Lake, where a number of the Autism Support of Imperial County families attended before taking a dive at the Aquatics Center.

On Saturday, Saturday, April 9, Autism Support of Imperial County and the city of Imperial will host its inaugural Autism Awareness Fair from 1 to 5 p.m. in Eager Park in Imperial, the first time the Imperial Valley has had a fair dedicated to celebrating and bringing awareness to autism.

Analeia Gonzalez, 13, holds out her hand to her friend, Matthew Brambila, 9, to support him as they wade into the pool together during Autism Support of Imperial County’s pool party at the El Centro Aquatic Center on Saturday, April 2. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

The fair is presented in partnership with San Diego Regional Center, Imperial Police Department, Friends of Imperial Parks, Libraries on the Spectrum, and Faith &Wellness Fitness.

“Autism affects millions of families every day and more and more kids are being diagnosed. We’re happy to come out as a city and support members of our community, and we encourage the rest of the region to join us on April 9,” Imperial Mayor Geoff Dale stated in a press release about the fair. On March 16, the Imperial City Council unanimously proclaimed April as Autism Awareness Month.

In addition to information and resources, those in attendance of the event will enjoy live entertainment, food vendors, static displays from the Imperial Police Department and other public safety agencies. There will also be a family fun zone consisting of an obstacle course, bounce houses, and an Easter egg hunt. The Splash Pad will also be activated for families to enjoy.

“We want to be mindful in creating a safe and inclusive environment for the whole family to enjoy,” stated Tony Lopez, Imperial parks director.