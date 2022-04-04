EL CENTRO — Imperial County Office of Education announced both the retirement of Deputy Superintendent Amanda Brooke and the hiring of former Calexico Unified School District Superintendent Carlos Gonzales in a press release on Monday, April 4.

The hiring of Gonzales was characterized in the press release as a means to “ensure a smooth transition” from Brooke’s retirement.

Deputy Imperial County Superintendent of Schools Amanda Brooke | COURTESY PHOTO

Gonzales’ resignation from the Calexico Unified School District was confirmed by a members of the school board on Friday, April 1, following a tumultuous two days at the district where more than 80 teachers failed to show up for work on Wednesday, March 30, and between 150 and 175 students, and possibly more, staged a walkout throughout Thursday, March 31.

Gonzales was informed in November that the Calexico Unified School District Board of Trustees would not be renewing his contract which was to end June 30.

Carlos Gonzales, new associate Imperial County superintendent of schools

Meanwhile, Amanda Brooke, who has essentially served as Imperial County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Todd Finnell’s No. 2 since he recruited her from McCabe Union Elementary School District upon his election, caps a 30-year career in education. Her retirement becomes effective June 30.

“I am so happy for Amanda. I could not have asked for a better partner,” Finnell stated in a press release. “Amanda has been a blessing to me, to ICOE, and our entire community. Her gifts and talents will be missed deeply, but she has earned this time to enjoy retirement with her husband, Vince, and family.

“I am very proud to have worked with her over the years and appreciate everything she has done to make us all better educators, leaders, and public servants,” Finnell continued.

Brooke has been in the deputy role since January 2015. Prior to this, she served as superintendent for the McCabe district for 15 years.

“Thank you to my McCabe and ICOE families. I can never express how blessed I have been to work with all of you,” Brooke stated. “Thank you to all of you in the districts. You have my utmost respect for the jobs you do. I have truly enjoyed every minute of the last seven years at ICOE.

“Thank you, Todd and Renato, for your integrity and strength of character,” Brooke added. “Working with you both has been a privilege, and you are both a blessing to the community. Now, I look forward with excitement to this next chapter in life with my family.”

Carlos Gonzales has been hired as an associate superintendent. He has served in education as a teacher, principal, assistant superintendent, and most recently as superintendent. Gonzales brings 27 years of experience in education to ICOE’s leadership team.

“I am honored to join the Imperial County Office of Education family,” Gonzales stated in the release. “ICOE has a unique place in my heart, especially as my father served at ICOE for 33 years before retiring. I am proud to continue the legacy of serving ICOE, as my father once did, and providing the very best services to all our students, staff, and the community of Imperial County.”

With the retirement of Brooke and the onboarding of Gonzales, ICOE will be reorganizing to ensure services and support programs are best delivered across ICOE and throughout the community, according to the ICOE press release. Renato Montaño will continue to serve as deputy superintendent.