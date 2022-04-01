EL CENTRO — Strangers & Co.’s first-ever Valle 2 Valle music, art and car show is ready to go off in downtown El Centro from noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, April 2, with the music portion of the event shaping up to be a mini-festival.

As the car show and other vendors shut down the 700 block of Main Street in front of The Vibe Event Center in El Centro and an extensive art show takes place on the second floor in Tumco Private Bar, the main stage of The Vibe sees diverse musical acts running continuously throughout.

Valle 2 Valle organizers recently released the schedule of performers for the all-ages event (cost is $15 at the door):

Break from Society – 2:45 p.m.

Tabula Rasa – 4:30 p.m.

Ola Magenta – 5:30 p.m.

Ronni NoGood – 7:15 p.m.

Sammi Lanzetta – 8:15 p.m.

Black Mambas – 9 p.m.

Glass Spells – 9:45 p.m.

Slipping into Darkness – 10:45 p.m.