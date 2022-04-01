A Mother Advocates for All Children with Autism

WESTMORLAND — Autism is a word that strikes fear in the hearts of parents with small children, bringing about images of difficult children who will require care for the rest of their lives.

Gloria Brambila is on a mission to change that.

A mother and advocate to Matthew, a 9-year-old boy with autism spectrum disorder, Brambila has spent the last few years trying to erase deep-seated stigmas about people on the spectrum so that her son, and others like him, can better integrate into the communities in which they live.

Gloria Brambila of Westmorland hugs her son, Matthew, who is on the autism spectrum. Matthew is nonverbal, and Brambila has dedicated herself to being his full-time advocate. | PHOTO COURTESY OF GLORIA BRAMBILA

“How do we expect children with autism to grow up and be a part of society if we aren’t integrating them into classrooms and educating others on autism?” Brambila asked in an interview from her Westmorland home.

Autism is a complex communication disorder that affects a wide range of individuals in a wide range of ways, but preconceived notions about the disorder lead many children to be isolated, with the assumption those diagnosed as being on the spectrum are incapable of successfully fitting in to the larger society.

To combat these stigmas, autism advocates like Brambila have worked hard get April recognized as Autism Awareness Month, with Autism Awareness Day recognized as April 2 since 2007. This year, though, will be the first year that all of Imperial County’s local governments have approved resolutions marking the day.

Brambila explained that her son, Matthew, is non-verbal, but those on the spectrum can exhibit a range of conditions. The disorder is a condition where the brain does not develop normally, impacting how a person perceives and socializes with others, causing problems in social interaction and communication.

One in 44 children have been diagnosed with ASD, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and in recent years, a diagnosis of ASD has been expanded to includes several conditions that used to be diagnosed separately: autistic disorder, pervasive developmental disorder not otherwise specified (PDD-NOS), and Asperger syndrome.

For Matthew, autism presents itself as a difficultly communicating verbally and understanding the world around him, though he is capable of communicating his thoughts and feelings in other ways, Brambila said. He uses an alternative communication device which allows him to communicate by pressing buttons on a tablet, though this device is limited to what has been preprogramed, limiting Matthew’s ability to communicate his thoughts.

Even without his alternative communication device, which was being repaired at the time of the interview, Matthew still can make himself understood through gestures and body language. He was able to communicate the desire for an afternoon snack, wanting popcorn, ice cream, and frozen strawberries, then offering to share with the adults.

“He’s just like any other little boy. He loves Spider-Man, and YouTube, and rollercoasters. He loves to cook and even helps me bake,” Brambila said as Matthew showed off his favorite ASMR (autonomous sensory meridian response) YouTube video.

Building Awareness … One City at a Time

In the run-up to Autism Awareness Month, Brambila put her head down and went to work, visiting a seven city councils and the Imperial County Board of Supervisors to successfully get resolutions passed recognizing both Autism Awareness Day and Autism Awareness Month for the first time ever, she said.

“I am really excited this year, because this is the first year Holtville has recognized Autism Awareness Day and they were the first to adopt the resolution,” Brambila said.

Brambila’s success in bringing awareness for autism would be an amazing story for any organization to celebrate, but in this particular case, it is even more impressive that Brambila achieved these goals as a private citizen.

She explained that wasn’t representing any one of the number of autism support groups, such as Autism Support of Imperial County, Exceptional Family Resource, The Imperial Valley Center for Exceptional Children, or Toward Maximum Independence, though she is a member of several and worked with many of these organizations to help bring awareness to Imperial County.

Instead of representing a particular organization, Brambila instead chose to “shamelessly self-represent” herself to keep the focus not on any one organization, but on those who have been diagnosed with the disorder.

“As soon as an organization is tied to a proclamation like recognizing Autism Awareness Day, it becomes all about the organization,” she said. “I wanted it to be about the kids, and those affected by autism.”

The Holtville City Council was the first local city to adopt a resolution declaring April 2 as Autism Awareness Day and April as Autism Awareness Month during its meeting on March 14. Gloria Brambila (third from left) poses with the council. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

The Road to Advocacy

Ten years ago, if you had asked Brambila whether she would be willing to give up her career in the Imperial County Probation Department to become a stay at home mother, she would have said, “absolutely not, no way that was going to happen.” But she chose to leave after a 20-year career to advocate for her son full-time after a series of events made it clear that her son needed her.

Matthew had initially started speaking early, around the age of 7 months old, but stopped speaking just after his first birthday, Brambila said. This alarmed the mother of five children, so she decided to insist on her son being tested despite the doctor’s initial dismissal of her son’s symptoms. By the time Matthew was 18 months old, he had been diagnosed with autism.

“Just like anyone else, we were so upset when he was first diagnosed … and I didn’t know anything about autism,” she said.

Brambila did what any parent in that situation would do, she tried to learn as much as she could about her son’s condition, eventually hiring a professional advocate for Matthew, to help Brambila get her son the best help they could.

Gloria Brambila of Westmorland assists her son, Matthew, at the plate while he plays baseball. Matthew is on the autism spectrum. | PHOTO COURTESY OF GLORIA BRAMBILA

That is where Brambila’s troubles began.

Brambila was still working when she hired a San Diego-based advocate, who was tasked with negotiating with Westmorland Union Elementary School District for services to be provided to Matthew. Brambila said the initial red flag with the advocate was the lack of interest in getting to know Matthew, with the advocate even going so far as to tell Brambila it was not necessary for her to meet Matthew.

Eventually, when Matthew had his first IEP meeting, or individualized education plan, the advocate had only prepared the most basic plan for Matthew, foregoing many of the support services offered to students with autism, such as occupational training or a one-on-one assistant, leaving Brambila to demand the services on her own.

“That advocate actually had the nerve to get mad at me for asking for more, saying I wasn’t following her plan … I finally said, ‘you know what? I don’t have any more money, so I don’t think I need your services anymore,’” Brambila said, feeling like she got taken advantage of.

Brambila then began to advocate more for her son but was saddened to discover that her story was not unique. The empathy she felt for the other families affected by autism helped to fuel her fire for advocacy, but it wasn’t until another tragedy affected her family that she chose to leave her career.

Three years ago, Brambila’s father was diagnosed with terminal cancer and given just a few weeks to live. Thinking she only had a short time left with her father, Brambila took a leave of absence from the probation department to spend what time she could with her father.

To Brambila’s amazement, her father is still with her three years later but her time at home made her realize how much her son needed her on a daily basis. After this eye-opening experience, Brambila chose to leave her career behind to advocate for Matthew full-time, and by extension the other children with autism in Imperial County. She says it was the best decision she has ever made.

“I know why God put me here, and I know my purpose now … and I have been blessed to be able to do it.”