IVC Panel of Powerful Women Caps Powerful Month

IMPERIAL — A presentation of powerful, inspirational Imperial Valley women was the main event at the Imperial Valley College Associated Student Government’s Female Empowerment Panel to cap off Women’s History Month.

Showcased panelists on Tuesday night, March 29 were Yareli Rivera, director of student development and activities at IVC, Dr. Vannessa Falcon Orta, faculty director of San Diego State University-Imperial Valley’s Cross-Cultural Center, Sabrina Herbert, an athletics trainer for IVC, Annaka Penner-Smith, an artist, poet and current IVC student, and Isabel Solis, IVC board trustee for Area 4.

It was an evening of testimony from all five women, each sharing their stories and answering questions presented by ASG’s Isabella Harvey. Five questions were directed at the women, including questions about struggles in education and workplaces, what women empowerment means to them, education obstacles, stereotypes and stigmas they have had to face, and final advice to the audience.

Annaka Penner-Smith, an artist, poet and current IVC student, speaks during a panel on female empowerment on Tuesday, March 29. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

A couple of questions came from the audience during a short Q&A session at the end of the event, including what it is about a being a woman that the panelists love and who their heroes are.

When answering the struggles in the workplace question, Herbert answered with her personal insight in the field of athletics. She recently earned her degree in sports and has begun her professional career in a male-dominated field.

Herbert said she has had coaches question her expertise and even putting a male trainer’s words over her own. But she says she remains sure and trusts in herself when dealing with coaches and assures herself she knows what she is doing. What makes it better is when those same athletes and coaches come back saying her advice was better.

Dr. Vannessa Falcon Orta, faculty director of San Diego State University-Imperial Valley’s Cross-Cultural Center, speaks during a panel on female empowerment on Tuesday, March 29. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

“I had seen that as a student, and when I went professional I had to know people are going to question me,” said Herbert, “So it was a matter of do I trust myself? Can I explain myself and my thought process?”

When asked about obstacles in educational experiences, Penner-Smith talked about personal events that have happened to her on and around the IVC campus. She has been catcalled, harassed, even stalked by someone who took pictures of her without her knowledge. Penner-Smith has still wondered if what she will wear that day will cause her to be harassed even more.

“I should not have to think before class, ‘Should I wear this? Will I get hate-crimed for wearing this?’” said Penner-Smith about her experience on IVC campus.

Falcon has had similar experiences with crossing the border from Mexicali to Calexico to attend school. She has worried about what clothes she is wearing, whether she has the right shoes just in case the unthinkable happens, or what time of day she is crossing. She also says she fears sexist treatment from border customs. All of this experience pushes her in her work at SDSU to help women who might be crossing just like her, such as providing classes or meetings through Zoom.

Sabrina Herbert, an athletics trainer for Imperial Valley College, speaks during a panel on female empowerment on Tuesday, March 29. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

Falcon also spoke of having imposter syndrome in the educational sphere at SDSU, adding that her recent doctorate degree is still something she is getting used to. The spheres of work she is in, thanks to her doctorate, do not always include her community, but she has to remind herself that they are with her and that she does deserve a seat at the table for them.

“When invited to the table, I will always try to bring my community with me. If I’m going to publish, I’ll publish with my community,” said Falcon, “I bring my community with me, my compañeras with me.”

When asked about stereotypes or stigmas she has experienced, Rivera said her level of education and career has been questioned. Rivera told a story how when she went seeking advice on pursuing her doctorate with a trusted adviser, Rivera was admonished and told that she was a newlywed woman who would likely be pregnant soon and she shouldn’t be focused on that. It was like a slap to the face for Rivera.

“But that’s kind of my strength, that I’m going to prove you wrong,” said Rivera. “You don’t have to stop your life just because you got married or are a mother.”

Yareli Rivera, director of student development and activities at Imperial Valley College, speaks during a panel on female empowerment on Tuesday, March 29. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

Isabel Solis spoke of her experiences growing up in a Hispanic household that was “old fashioned,” as she put it. Even speaking about seeking doctorates, like the women on the panel did, was an impossibility, she said. Solis tried to be the one who would do things for the first time in her family, be it graduating from high school, college, or start a career.

Part of Solis’s work includes Los Amigos de la Comunidad, where she reaches out to women from households just like hers growing up, and she helps to empower them.

A bit of final advice was given to the audience as well, and all five women made similar statements. To support each other, to not be afraid to seek help, and to “make space” or help others around you in workplaces or school.