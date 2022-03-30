NorthEnd Alliance Hosts Salton Sea Stroll

en English
A sign outside Bombay Beach near the Salton Sea is shown. | COURTESY IMAGE
BOMBAY BEACH – The NorthEnd Alliance 111 is hosting its first ever Salton Sea Stroll in Bombay Beach on Saturday, April 2.

The fee to participate in the two-mile stroll is $25 and includes a T-shirt and refreshments after the conclusion of the walk. The first 50 participants to complete the stroll will receive a medal.

Participants are to meet at the end of Avenue E over the berm. Registration begins at 9 a.m., while the walk gets underway at 10 a.m.

For more information, contract the NorthEnd Alliance 111 at northendalliance111@gmail.com

