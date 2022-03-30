Calexico Police Briefs: March 14-27

CALEXICO — The following reports were collected from the Calexico Police Department call logs from March 14 through March 27.

MONDAY, MARCH 14

9:40 a.m.: A representative from the Robinson Ford dealership in the 700 block of Imperial Avenue reported the theft of a Ford F-150 from the lot. Security footage showed two suspects, one male and one female, take the truck around 2:28 a.m. The vehicle was unlocked and had the keys inside at the time of the theft.

TUESDAY, MARCH 15

10:35 a.m.: A driver headed southbound on Highway 111 at approximately 75 miles per hour told police that she lost control of her vehicle, hit the dirt shoulder and crashed into a wire fence after swerving to avoid another vehicle.

2:39 p.m.: Police arrested George Acuna after he allegedly attacked another subject with a piece of broken glass and threatened to kill them. Police caught up with Acuna at Raspados Cuchis on the 500 block of Fifth Street where the incident happened. Acuna fled from the scene when police arrived and was caught in the backyard of a nearby residence. Acuna was later found to be in possession of prescription drugs and admitted to being “high” on Xanax and an M30 amphetamine.

3:21 p.m.: Police were called to Michael Kors, a store in the Gran Plaza Outlets in the 800 block of Second Street, after two female suspects left the store with eight purses, valued at $1,187.94, without paying. The suspects got into a waiting vehicle and fled the scene. Officers were able to obtain security footage of the incident and identified the getaway vehicle as a 2021 Honda CRV rented out of the Los Angeles area.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 16

8:12 p.m.: Police were dispatched to the 1100 block of Milpitas Drive in reference to a vehicle that had been abandoned in the middle of the roadway. Witnesses told police that several subjects had fled the vehicle in various directions. Police found the gray Hyundai Elantra, registered to an owner in Coronado, parked in the middle of the street. The vehicle was towed for storage.

THURSDAY, MARCH 17

5:34 p.m.: Police responded to a residential burglary alarm sounding on the 500 block of Mary Avenue. Officers found that someone had broken into the home through a side door and ransacked two rooms, making off with a 72-inch Samsung TV, a laptop computer and three designer watches. The homeowner was out of town at the time of the incident.

FRIDAY, MARCH 18

5:45 p.m.: Police responded to the corner of Andrade Avenue and East Beltcher Street after an unknown suspect hit a woman in the crosswalk and fled the scene. The woman complained of pain in her right leg and had abrasions on her right knee. She was transported to El Centro Regional Medical Center by ambulance.

SATURDAY, MARCH 19

4:30 a.m.: Police responded to an alley on the 300 block of First Street after an unknown suspect lit two fires against the rear of two local businesses, Biomat Plasma center and the Sam Ellis Store. The flames caused extensive paint damage to the business and a trash bin in the alley but the fire was extinguished before it could cause any structural damages. Police interviewed two witnesses who said that a heavy-set male subject set the fire before fleeing the scene.

4:33 a.m.: Police responded to reports of a dumpster on fire in a parking lot just south of a business in the 700 block of Imperial Avenue. Firefighters doused the flames and police determined that the fire didn’t cause any significant damages. CPD personnel stated that it was a “nuisance fire.”

7:15 p.m.: Police were called to Oh Cars Auto Sales on the 1000 block of Emerson Avenue for male subject trespassing on the property and looking in the office windows. Officers made contact with the man, identified as Samuel Daniel Solorio. A records check revealed that Solorio was wanted on a felony warrant for burglary. A personal search also revealed that Solorio was in possession of .4 grams of methamphetamine and two glass methamphetamine pipes. Solorio was arrested and taken to Imperial County jail.

MONDAY, MARCH 21

3:58 a.m.: Police responded to a dumpster fire in an alley on the 600 block of Imperial Avenue. There were no witnesses or suspects located in the area.

4 a.m.: Police responded to a fire at Paris Furniture on the 600 block of Imperial Avenue. Arriving officers found the back wall of a warehouse at the rear of the business on fire. An unknown suspect apparently stacked wooden pallets against the warehouse before setting them ablaze. Police were unable to locate any suspects or witnesses in the area.

TUESDAY, MARCH 22

11:25 a.m.: Police were called to a lawyer’s office in the 100 block of Third Street after a man brandished a firearm and threatened several people. The man also reportedly tried to force a woman into his vehicle. Officers made contact with the man, later identified as Hector Carillo, outside the office in his vehicle. Officers spotted the firearm on the passenger seat next to Carillo but he was taken into custody without further incident. The weapon was later found to be a CO2-powered BB gun made to look like a Beretta handgun. Carillo was arrested for brandishing a weapon and for attempted kidnapping and was taken to Imperial County jail.

THURSDAY, MARCH 24

7 p.m.: Police received a report that an unknown subject had thrown a three-inch by six-inch piece of concrete through the windshield of a Toyota Corolla parked in the 300 block of East First Street.