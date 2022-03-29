BRAWLEY — Minutes before being sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for the second-degree murder of El Centro attorney Ann Marie Zimmermann, defendant Ioan Laurint begged forgiveness for his fatal actions of February 2017.

His remarks came between sobs at the county Superior Court in Brawley and appear to have represented the first time Laurint had publicly addressed the court after keeping mostly silent during a lengthy five years of criminal and civil court proceedings.

“I am asking for forgiveness from the bottom of my heart because of what happened,” Laurint said during his sentencing hearing on Tuesday, March 29. “I wish I could take back what happened every day, but I can’t.”

The 54-year-old Imperial resident was referring to his fatal stabbing of Zimmermann at the Golden West Motel in El Centro on Feb. 17, 2017, during which time he also reportedly stabbed himself as part of an apparent attempted murder-suicide.

A poster depicting murder victim Ann Marie Zimmerman is shown during a demonstration outside the Imperial County District Attorney’s Office in February 2021 over perceived delays in the case. Zimmerman’s killer, Ion Laurint, was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison on Tuesday, March 29. | PHOTO COURTESY OF MARGARET SAUZA

While hospitalized in San Diego following the fatal incident, Laurint told El Centro police investigators that he and Zimmermann had been having an affair and that he had planned to kill her because of her wavering commitment to him.

“Jealousy is an incredible emotion,” he said in English while reading his prepared written statement to the court and those gathered.

Those present in court included David Huerta, Zimmermann’s widower. He had the opportunity to address both the court and Laurint with his victim’s impact statement, which contended Laurint’s actions were driven more by selfishness, cowardice and a complete disregard for human life.

“Laurint is a cold and calculating individual who has tried to portray himself as a victim during these court proceedings,” Huerta said when he read aloud his statement at the start of the sentencing hearing.

Huerta went on to describe the ploys Laurint used in court to try to avoid culpability for his actions or to delay any potential accountability.

Those actions included replacing his initial public defender and subsequent court-appointed defense attorneys, requesting the use of a Spanish-language interpreter despite clear evidence that Laurint spoke and understood English, as well as attempting to be declared mentally incompetent to stand trial.

“Laurint has not accepted responsibility for the murder he committed and has shown no remorse for the pain he has caused,” Huerta said.

Huerta also spoke critically of the county District Attorney’s Office, which had accepted a plea agreement with Laurint that allowed the defendant to plead no contest to a second-degree murder charge, instead of prosecuting him for first-degree murder.

“The acceptance of this plea agreement by the District Attorney is seen as an injustice by our family and many residents of Imperial County,” Huerta said. “No one who commits such a horrific crime deserves to get such a light sentence. There is no justification for this.”

After the sentencing hearing had concluded on Tuesday, Huerta said that he had met with the DA’s Office in October 2021, during which time he was advised that the agency intended to accept a plea deal allowing Laurint to plead guilty to second-degree murder. At no time was a no contest plea mentioned, Huerta said.

He and his family did take some solace in knowing that Laurint received the maximum sentence possible for a second-degree murder conviction. With any luck, Huerta said, Laurint will remain imprisoned for the rest of his life.

“I’ll do everything in my power to be at every parole hearing to remind the parole board that he’s truly a heartless criminal,” Huerta said.

When the time came for Superior Court Judge Christopher Plourd to pass sentence, he said he was going to accept the plea agreement grudgingly.

“I’m very close in thinking it’s not an appropriate bargain,” Plourd said. “It is what it is, and I will reluctantly accept it.”

Plourd also appeared to have concluded that Laurint employed a series of “manipulations and devices” during the course of his lengthy criminal and civil court proceedings.

Plourd reminded those present that Laurint was perfectly capable of speaking and understanding English during initial criminal court hearings, as evidenced by the defendant’s participation in multiple closed-door proceedings that stemmed from his requests to have his counsel replaced.

Nor did Plourd find any merit to Laurint’s claim to police investigators that that he had “blacked out” at the time of the fatal incident and had no recollection of what had transpired inside the Adams Avenue motel room he was residing at for several days.

Indeed, Laurint had the presence of mind to move Zimmermann’s parked car from the motel parking lot in an attempt to cover up the crime, Plourd said prior to announcing his ruling on the sentence.

Plourd further indicated that part of the reason that the DA’s Office had accepted the plea bargain was because of the numerous chronic health issues that Laurint has.

“Given his medical condition, I think 15 years to life essentially means Mr. Laurint will spend the rest of his life behind bars,” Plourd said.

As part of his sentencing, Laurint was given credit for 1,867 days in custody. That tally was initially 18 days lower, until defense attorney Donald Levine successfully argued to have it include Laurint’s time spent handcuffed to a hospital bed in San Diego after Zimmermann’s murder.