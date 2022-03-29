BOYS VOLLEYBALL: Bulldogs Still Unbeaten

CALEXICO — The Calexico High School boys volleyball team improved to 6-0 in its inaugural season after defeating Desert Mirage of Thermal and Southwest High of El Centro.

The Bulldogs, playing as a club team in this first season, beat Desert Mirage in Varner Gym in Calexico, 25-15, 25-15, 25-21, on Wednesday, March 23, then defeated Southwest High in El Centro, 25-27, 25-23, 25-11, 25-21.

Calexico was able to come back after losing the first set to the Eagles. It was one of only two sets the Bulldogs have lost this season.

Both Calexico and Southwest are playing as club teams this season and not eligible for the CIF-San Diego Section playoffs.

Both schools will be eligible for playoffs in 2023 and are hoping to form an Imperial Valley League if a fourth school begins boys volleyball. This season, only Vincent Memorial, Southwest and Calexico are fielding boys volleyball teams and four teams are needed to begin a league.

On Wednesday, March 30, the Bulldogs will be taking part in a mini tournament hosted by Southwest. The four-team event will feature Otay Ranch High from Chula Vista, Sweetwater High from National City, Calexico and Southwest.