BASEBALL: Bulldogs Split Doubleheader with Hilltop

CALEXICO — The Calexico High School baseball team split an afternoon doubleheader with Hilltop High of Chula Vista at Belcher Field here on Wednesday, March 23.

It was two hard-fought games for the Bulldogs (7-6 overall) as they were able to win the opener, 5-4, but dropped the second game, 3-2.

The doubleheader wraps up Calexico’s nonleague preseason schedule. The Bulldogs started strong, winning five of their first six games, including victories over Imperial Valley League teams Southwest, Imperial, Holtville and Central Union.

Now Calexico begins Desert League action at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, April 1, hosting Calipatria. The Bulldogs have nine DL games with three each against Calipatria, Vincent Memorial Catholic and Palo Verde Valley of Blythe.

Mixed in between those nine games is a trip to the San Diego Lions’ Tournament that gets started on April 11 with a 4 p.m. matchup against San Diego High. Other opponents the Bulldogs will face in the tournament include Chula Vista at 4 p.m. on April 12 and Pacific Ridge of Carlsbad at 4 p.m. on April 13.