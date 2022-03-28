NorthEnd Alliance 111 Aims to Serve

NILAND — A collective voice for good has emerged in the communities of Niland, Calipatria and Bombay Beach and seeks to promote a balance of power in the Northend.

Calling themselves the NorthEnd Alliance 111, the women who make up the recently formed group share a common upbringing in the region and a desire to help the communities’ less fortunate residents.

“We wanted to do something good for our communities,” said Nellie Perez, a founding member who grew up in Niland and continues to reside there.

The “we” that Perez refers to consists of Xochtil Bulong, Anna Garcia, Sonia Herbert, Diana Juarez and Gloria Saiza.

All of them share fond memories of growing up in the Northend during a time when Niland was a bustling close-knit community that offered plenty of employment opportunities. They equally lament the gradual decline of the township that these days struggles to attract any new development.

The group’s focus was initially centered on Niland but expanded to include Calipatria and Bombay Beach to ensure those communities’ less fortunate residents are kept aware about important resources and information.

Because of their close ties to the communities, it often doesn’t take long for news to reach NorthEnd Alliance members about some sort of hardship that a local resident or family may be experiencing. Too often, it will be an elderly resident who is enduring some type of adversity.

Nor is it uncommon for those who are experiencing a hardship to lack transportation or the know-how to send an email or use an automated phone service to seek out assistance from a public or private entity.

“That’s who we were focusing on,” said Diana Juarez, who grew up in Niland and whose kitchen table conversation served as the genesis of the group. “What we want to do is be able to bring that to them.”

The NorthEnd Alliance members view themselves as filling a void that is typically not found in more populated Valley locales whose greater levels of social, commercial and political activity have served to nurture outspoken community members of the type not generally found in Niland, Calipatria or Bombay Beach.

“We feel we’re underserved, we’re underrepresented,” said Anna Garcia, a Niland native who resides in Calipatria. “We just want to be a voice for those who cannot do for themselves.”

Alliance 111 members also share an understanding that any assistance that is provided to the region’s residents should be coupled with efforts to empower them to advocate for themselves.

A part of that ongoing effort is owed to the influence of Roque Barros Jr., who also grew up in the Northend and is currently serving as the Imperial Valley Wellness Foundation executive director.

Alliance member Xochtil Bulong said that even though the group’s original intent was to assist vulnerable members of the community in meeting their basic needs and accessing resources and services, Barros had encouraged them to think more proactively.

“I think he’s empowered us and he’s teaching us that we need to empower the people here so that they can be self-sufficient,” Bulong said.

After hearing of Barros’ hiring as the Wellness Foundation’s executive director in June, members of the group reached out to him to find out if he was the same Roque Barros who had attended Calipatria High School with them years ago.

That initial contact started a dialogue after group members informed Barros of the Alliance’s founding in late 2021 and the initiatives it has carried out since then. He in turn offered some suggestions on how it could make a greater impact in the community.

Prior to joining the IV Wellness Foundation, Barros spent much of his career “community building,” or building capacity in underserved communities so that they can then advocate for themselves. And he has continued those efforts as the foundation’s executive director.

Upon meeting the members of the NorthEnd Alliance 111, Barros said he recognized their passion for the community and inherent ability to similarly build capacity in the Northend.

“That’s what really attracted me to them,” he said. “We support people that want to tackle efforts that eventually will improve the health and wellness of their community.”

Barros’ guidance also helped dispel any notion that founding member Perez said she had of the group simply getting together regularly for lunch and making the occasional donation to a person in need, she said jokingly.

Over the past few months, the NorthEnd Alliance has been able to organize community meetings where COVID-19 testing was done. They also assisted in alerting the public of a county Area Agency on Aging public hearing in Niland to conduct a needs assessment and raise awareness about the agency’s resources and services.

“We knew there was a lot more out there that could be brought here,” Perez said about public services in general.

Taken together, the NorthEnd Alliance 111’s efforts can best be summed up by its mission statement: Vision, Voice and Visibility.

A top priority of the informal group is ensuring that the proposed development of the nearby Salton Sea’s lithium reserves benefits the community in the form of jobs.

“We want our communities to be able to compete for those jobs,” Anna Garcia said. “We want to bring that revenue into these areas.”

The group is also grateful for the continued efforts of District 4 Supervisor Ryan Kelley, who has been receptive to the community’s needs since being elected in 2012. Yet, the group acknowledges that Kelley cannot be expected to know of every single issue impacting the individual and collective lives of the Northend’s residents.

As it turns out, maintaining the group’s efforts has proven more taxing on the members than originally anticipated. Even so, Alliance members look to one another for support, guidance and inspiration.

“We have a good relationship with each other which helps tremendously,” Garcia said. “We wouldn’t be where we are today if we didn’t respect each other’s positions and opinions and ideas.”

“My heart is here so I sacrifice and come over here,” said Bulong, who resides in El Centro, recently retired from the El Centro Elementary School District and volunteers with her church and the Pioneers’ Museum as a docent.

Both Nellie Perez and Diana Juarez are also current members of the Niland Chamber of Commerce and had previously served on the town’s fire services district before it was dissolved. Juarez was also an elected member of the town’s Sanitation District before it, too, was disbanded.

“To take this on, sometimes there’s not enough hours in the day,” said Perez, who also organizes the chamber’s monthly food distribution event on behalf of the Imperial Valley Food Bank.

But spirits remain high, considering the efforts the group has been able to accomplish to date.

“I think it’s going to grow,” Juarez said. “I’m hoping we can attract some of the younger high school and college kids.”