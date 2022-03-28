‘Great Food Truck Race’ Makes Boardmanville Pitstop

JULIO MORALES VIDEO

GLAMIS — Though long known as a welcome respite for hungry and thirsty off-road enthusiasts, the Boardmanville Trading Post was temporarily transformed last week into a spot to satisfy one’s more adventurous palate.

That’s when the four remaining competitors in the Food Network’s televised series, “The Great Food Truck Race,” descended on the iconic bar in the Imperial Sand Dunes Recreation Area to appease the appetites of the anxious crowd.

Among those in attendance were Imperial residents and self-avowed “foodies,” Steve and Laura Steed, who ventured for the first time to Boardmanville to satisfy their refined tastes on Friday, March 25.

And as the four competing food trucks prepared their food for the crowd of about 300 off-road and food aficionados, the Steeds plotted out their day’s course of action by first identifying which food truck would be their initial stop.

“Whoever opens first,” Laura said with a laugh.

Imperial residents Steve and Laura Steed order food from Sugar Vermonte, owner and chef of the Maybe Cheese Born With It food truck, during the filming of “The Great Food Truck Race” season 15 episode at the Boardmanville Trading Post on Friday, March 25. | JULIO MORALES PHOTO

Now in its 15th season, the filming of “The Great Food Truck Race” at Boardmanville on Friday and Saturday, March 26 reflects its producers’ promise to make it “the hottest season ever.” With temperatures hovering in the mid-90s for much of the day, the episode is sure to live up to the season’s billing.

Indeed, the colorfully sequined Sugar Vermonte’s first impression of the area was that it was “hot and sandy.”

Nonetheless, Vermonte was all smiles and jiggles as she promoted to anyone within earshot her gourmet mac and cheese-centric menu for the Maybe Cheese Born With It food truck.

Some of those items included the five-cheese Sweet Dreams Are Made of Cheese, Don’t Go Bacon My Heart (with bacon ranch chicken), and Bubba’s BBQ (with roast chicken, crispy bacon and mesquite barbecue sauce).

Hailing from Toledo, Ohio, Vermonte said she began operating her business about three months ago, when she purchased a $400 mini-camper and stocked it with some Tupperware and a skillet.

She had previously been working with students on the autism spectrum but was forced to reconsider her career choices by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I love it, but I can’t do it,” Vermonte said she recalls telling herself. “So, it was time to strike out on my own, and mac and cheese beckoned.”

Vying against Vermonte for the Food Network series’ $50,000 prize was twin sisters Pamela and Wendy Drew, who together operate the food truck named Amawele’s, which means “twins” in the Zulu language.

Twin sisters Pam (middle) and Wendy Drew operate a South African catering business in the San Francisco area by the name of Amawele’s, which means “twin” in the Zulu language. They, along with team member Emma Januarie (left), were among the four competitors in “The Great Food Truck Race” season 15 episode that was filmed at the Boardmanville Trading Post on Friday, March 25. | JULIO MORALES PHOTO

The South African natives had previously run a restaurant in the San Francisco financial district before transitioning to an online food catering business. Their first visit to Imperial County reminded them of the Central Valley, where they regularly travel to for business purposes.

The food of their native South Africa can best be described as a blend of English, Indian, Dutch, Malaysian and Native African cooking.

“South African food is a melting pot of different flavors from around the world,” Pam Drew said, noting that no matter one’s ethnic background, they are likely to recognize and appreciate the flavors found in South African cuisine. “You will taste your flavors.”

Their offerings for the day were focused on handheld food items like wraps filled with chicken, which was the designated protein source that the competing food trucks had to deftly incorporate into their menus.

Also on the menu were koeksisters, a South African-style donut that is traditionally deep fried, flavored with spices like cardamom and served with syrup.

“Today we’re going to stuff it with Oreos, to kind of fit the demographic,” Wendy Drew said. “Our food is going to have a Glamis twist.”

Part-time Morongo Valley resident Evanice Holz said she is no stranger to the Valley and has at times visited Bombay Beach. Yet, when her food truck, Señoreata, pulled into Boardmanville, it was the first time she laid eyes on the “really cool” Imperial sand dunes.

The 33-year-old Cuban-Brazilian American said she has been operating her food catering business over the past five years. As someone who has always liked to cook for people, Holz said her idea to go into the food industry was also prompted by a desire to avoid a missed opportunity.

Señoreata food truck owner Evanice Holz (left) awaits filming to begin on “The Great Food Truck Race” season 15 episode that was filmed at the Boardmanville Trading Post along with team members Chely Saludador (middle) and Adri Law on Friday, March 25. | JULIO MORALES PHOTO

“I just woke up thinking, if I don’t do it now, I’m going to be the person that always wants to do something but never does something,” she said.

Señoreata’s menu is focused on the Cuban recipes Holz was introduced to as a child, but modernized to incorporate plant-based ingredients in place of animal products, which she stopped eating as a teen.

As the food truck competition has crisscrossed Southern California, finding the ingredients that go into the menu can be just one of the many challenges she and her team have encountered since opening Señoreata.

“In a way, every day feels like the beginning because there’s always a hurdle, there’s always an obstacle that presents itself that’s new,” Holz said. “There are plenty of days where I wonder what the hell I’m doing, but it’s always rewarding at the end of the day.”

Boardmanville Trading Post owner Lance Ricotta (right) speaks with Tyler Florence, host of “The Great Food Truck Race,” during the filming of a season 15 episode at the Boardmanville Trading Post on Friday, March 25. | JULIO MORALES PHOTO

Billing itself as “the Michelin Meals on Wheels,” the ESO Artisanal Pasta food truck is a Black-owned business that boasts the Morristown, New Jersey team of chef AJ Sankofa and his fiancée, Kristina Gambarian.

Sankofa earned his master’s degree abroad from the Italian Culinary Institute for Foreigners and was an intern as the chef de partie, or station chef, at La Rossa, a Michelin-starred restaurant in Turin, Italy. In 2019, he returned to the restaurant as a full-time employee.

Yet, much like his “Food Truck Race” competitors, ESO also fine-tuned its menu to better suit the region’s palate. Mixed in among its plates of fettuccine cacio e pepe and Sicilian popcorn pork were Mexican fruit salad and barbecue Tajin wings.

“ESO is not just a ‘regular food truck,’ ESO brings a unique experience filled with top-quality ingredients and unforgettable flavors,” their Instagram account announced a day prior to their arrival in Boardmanville on Friday. “Don’t let the big pasta on our truck fool you, we’ve got something for everybody.”

To be a contestant on “The Great Food Truck Race,” participants are vetted extensively and evaluated for their culinary and people skills, personality and food truck concept, said the series’ executive producer Jeffrey Weaver.

“We look at thousands and thousands of people,” Weaver said on Friday, the first day of a two-day film shoot at Boardmanville.

As part of the hit series’ “hottest season ever,” producers concentrated on having the show’s competitors visit unusual and off-the-beaten path hotspots in California, Weaver said.

“We investigated and realized this is a great fit for the show, a great fit for our trucks,” he said about Boardmanville and the surrounding Glamis sand dunes.

The show is likely contributing to the popularity of food trucks in America, as well as impacting the nation’s food scene, Weaver said.

ESO Artisanal Pasta food truck operator Kristina Gambarian announces the food truck’s menu to awaiting customers during the filming of “The Great Food Truck Race” season 15 episode at the Boardmanville Trading Post on Friday, March 25. | JULIO MORALES PHOTO

“If someone watches a show like ours and sees one of our food truck teams succeeding and selling and doing well out in the public,” he said, “and if that person in the back of their mind was thinking ‘Maybe someday I’d like to do a food truck,” guaranteed they’re getting inspired to want to roll up their sleeves and jump in the scene.”

“The Great Food Truck Race” has consistently ranked among the Food Network’s most-viewed programs since its debut, said show host Tyler Florence.

Filming for the season is scheduled to wrap in San Diego in the coming weeks. While in Boardmanville, Florence said he was impressed by the hospitality the competitors and film crew were shown, and praised the show’s ability to attract a festive crowd.

“It’s the wildest ride on four wheels,” Florence said. “That’s what I love about the show, we move around, kind of like bringing the carnival in.”

Boardmanville owner Lance Ricotta said he was grateful for the assistance of county officials to make the filming possible at the iconic trading post.

Much like the four competing food trucks hyped their two-day stay in Boardmanville on their social media accounts, Ricotta did the same on his business’ accounts, which have more than 50,000 followers.

“We look forward to more things like this in the Glamis area and in the Imperial County,” Ricotta said. “Any kind of little event that we can do that brings people over to realize we’re still open and still struggling through the COVID series.”