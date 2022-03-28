LAKESIDE — Calexico High School senior Viviana Cuadras was selected to play in the East County Senior Girls Basketball All Star Game at El Capitan High School here on Friday, March 25.

Cuadras, along with Holtville High School senior Orian Anderson, were the two representatives of the Imperial Valley among the 24 girls selected from the eastern portion of San Diego County.

The game featured a West and East team competing with Cuadras and Anderson competing for the East team. The West won the game 91-81, with Cuadras and Anderson both starting for the East team.

In the game, Cuadras had five points and three assists, while Anderson finished with eight points, 10 rebounds and four assists.

“I had a good time. I enjoyed getting to meet the other players and put on the Calexico uniform one last time,” said the 17-year-old Cuadras. “It was different playing with girls you’d never played with before but in the end it was all just for fun.”

Anderson competed in the halftime three-point shooting contest and finished third behind Tiffany Bickford of Christian High of El Cajon and Nataly Bravo of Mount Miguel High of Spring Valley.

Both Cuadras and Anderson were varsity players and earned all-league honors for four years with their respective schools.