BRAWLEY — After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions, the 2022 Cesar Chavez Celebration and Si Se Puede Recognition has returned. The events will be held from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at Plaza Park on Main Street in Brawley, the Imperial Valley Cesar Chavez Celebration Committee announced.

Maria Lizaola

“It is good to be able to present this celebration for the community and celebrate the legacy of Cesar Chavez after two years,” stated Isabel Solis, president of Los Amigos de la Comunidad and a celebration committee member.

The festivities include the Cesar Chavez Car Show that starts at 11 a.m. Live music starts at noon with the rock band OCD, which will then be joined by the East Side Brass and Fidel Flores at 1 p.m., followed by the Si Se Puede Band at 3 p.m.

The car show will have an awards ceremony at 4:30 p.m. and clear out to allow for the setup of the evening portion of the celebration and presentation.

Dr. Tien Tan Vo

The evening presentation will proceed at 6 p.m. with live music by La Chambita from 6 to 8:30 p.m, presentation of the winners of the Cesar Chavez Art Contest at 7 p.m., and at 8:30 p.m., the presentation of the Si Se Puede Recognitions to Maria Lizaola, who is an original founding board member of the environmental and social justice community-based organization, Comite Civico Del Valle Inc., and Dr. Tien Tan Vo, local physician who has been at the forefront of testing for COVID and delivering vaccines to the most vulnerable within our community.

The festivities will conclude with the presentation of the Sonora Tribute Dinamita from 9 to 11 p.m.

More Si Se Puede Recognitions

Maria Lizaola-Rodriguez was born in Calvillo, Aguascalientes, Mexico to Francisco Rodriguez and Sabrina Lopez. She is one of seven siblings. At a young age she moved to Mexicali and later immigrated to the Brawley, where she attended Miguel Hidalgo Elementary School.

She worked in the fields seasonally to support her family at the time when the farmworker movement commenced. She and her family valiantly joined the front lines of La Union de Campesinos/United Farm Workers, led by union leader and labor organizer Cesar Chavez, who led marches, called for boycotts and went on several hunger strikes.

Later in life, with a desire to succeed and fulfill her dream of being a preschool teacher, Maria Lizaola-Rodriguez enrolled at Imperial Valley College, where she earned an early childhood education degree. She was a pre-school educator supporting rural and low-income families working at Campesinos Unidos in Brawley from 1991-2017.

Lizaola received numerous recognitions while working for the Riverside County Office of Education, which also serves the county of Imperial. In 1991 she was a member of the Alpha Mogama IVC Club, and outstanding student club.

Burning with a passion to help and promote the underrepresented Mexican community and support the civic movement, in 1987, she co-founded the prominent and now internationally recognized organization Comite Civico Del Valle, Inc., where she currently serves as president of the board of directors.

COURTESY IMAGE

Through Maria Lizaola-Rodriguez’s efforts, sacrifice and tenacity to improve the lives of the disadvantaged and farmworking population, today Comite Civico Del Valle continues to celebrate and remain true to her legacy and is among the most highly recognized and active organizations with programs throughout the state of California on environmental and social issues with networks throughout the region, the state, federally and internationally helping communities become active in their own advocacy for an improved community.

In 2004, Lizaola was selected by the Riverside Office of Education and represent all Pre-school teachers in Washington, D.C.

“Sra. Lizaola has been and continues to be a driving force for the community and Comite Civico. We applaud her recognition,” state Comite Civico Executive Director Luis Velez Olmedo.

“Sra. Lizaola represents the ideals and movement of Cesar Chavez by organizing like-minded individuals who were concerned their children and families were not being given equal opportunities as other people in the same community,” said Eric Reyes of Los Amigos de la Comunidad and a celebration committee member. “As immigrants’ families organized themselves and took action to demand better for their children from the education system and social economic system.”.

The second recipient of the Si Se Puede Recognitio is Dr Tien Tan Vo. Vo Medical Center’s founder, Dr. Tien Vo, who saw a lack of access to comprehensive primary care, pediatric care, and multi-specialty care in Imperial County and has made giant strides in pushing his medical practice to providing multi-specialty care, preventive health care, urgent care, chronic disease management, mental health services, home visit, and weight management to all members of the community.

Vo’s community engagement is stellar. One of his passions is addressing the needs of vulnerable populations and being the ultimate hero in the fight against COVID-19 in Imperial County. In last 24 months, Vo has administered over a half million (500,000) COVID-19 tests and over 120,000 COVID-19 vaccinations throughout the Imperial County by offering mass testing and vaccination clinics in some of the most rural areas of our community.

Additionally, Vo has partnered with numerous community based groups and government agencies that included the office of Gov. Gavin Newsom, Imperial County Public Health, Imperial County Social Services, Salud Sin Fronteras, and Calexico Rotary to name a few.

The identification, treatment, and recovery of COVID-19 patients under the medical supervision of Dr. Vo and his staff has been well documented over the last year and his efforts have been recognized throughout State.

Through the coordinated efforts of Dr. Vo and community stakeholders such as faith-based organizations, community service clubs, medical providers and individual donors, Vo has helped raised over $600,000 in grant awards, corporate donations, and individual donors to help patients suffering some the most serious symptoms related to COVID-19 and ensuring they remain quarantined during their time of recovery.

Through state grant funding, Vo has provided economic stimulus payments in excess $30,000 to patients unable to work as a result of COVID-19. This amazing effort resulting in over 5,000 hours of volunteer service in the last 12 months specifically related to COVID-19 wrap around services that included health/wellness checks, treatment, housing, meal deliveries, and distribution of personal protective equipment.

“Dr. Vo is an immigrant in a county full of immigrants, new and old, and delivered a message of inclusion and delivered on that message and promise by delivering services to the most vulnerable in our community at all hours including the early morning a.m. hours on the streets Calexico for farmworkers, homeless residents and cross border residents who enrich our community, regardless of their ability to pay and immigrant status and openly called out to say that no one would be turned away and he delivered on that promise,” Reyes stated. “Dr. Vo exemplifies the ‘Si Se Puede’ attitude of Cesar Chavez.”