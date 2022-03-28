AWARDS: Bulldogs’ Salais, Galvan Named All-CIF

CALEXICO — Calexico High School seniors Brandon Galvan and Karen Salais were named All-CIF San Diego Section for their efforts during the winter sports season.

Karen Salais, a senior at Calexico High School, was named to the All-CIF Girls Wrestling First Team. She is shown in 2021 photo. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. FILE PHOTO

Galvan earned a spot on the All-CIF San Diego Section Boys Soccer Second Team, while Salais was named to the All-CIF Girls Wrestling First Team.

Salais won her fourth CIF-San Diego Section championship, third CIF-SDS Masters championship and placed at the CIF-State Championships for the third time. Salais was named All-CIF SDS for her work in the 108-pound division.

Galvan, who was named the Imperial Valley League boys soccer Athlete of the Year, helped the Bulldogs win the IVL title and earn a berth in the CIF-San Diego Section Division I playoffs.

Other Imperial Valley athletes earning All-CIF SDS honors included Brawley Union High wrestler Savannah Gomez who was named the Player of the Year for girls wrestling in San Diego Section. Gomez won the state championship in the 137-pound division.

Brawley Union wrestler Jaylee Cazares was also named First Team All-CIF SDS in the 103-pound division along with teammate Delarie Juarez in the 118-pound division. Wildcats’ coach Ray Leon was named the Girls Wrestling Coach of the Year for San Diego Section.

Imperial High’s Iris Meona earned Second Team honors in the 113-pound division, and Central Union High’s Myla Mora was named Second Team All-CIF SDS in the 191-pound division.

In boys wrestling, Holtville High senior Donovan Johnston was named All-CIF SDS Second Team in the 126-pound division while Brawley’s Robert Platt was named Second Team in the 195-pound division.