Valle 2 Valle is a Battle Royale for the Ages

Say your prayers, eat your vitamins, and get ready for the Battle Royale of the ages, brother. Still shaking off the stink of December’s Viva el Valle, Strangers & Co. and friends are bringing you the first Valle 2 Valle music, art and car show.

Felipe Stranger (maybe), official hype man for Strangers & Co., and bon vivant

Straight from the top rope, it’s all going down from noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, April 2 at The Vibe Event Center at 721 Main St. in El Centro. This all-ages event is $15 for the day, no luchador masks required (but kinda rad and way preferred).

Shaping up to feel like a Desert Daze for Valle Imperial, musical monster performances include the Black Mambas from Los Angeles, Glass Spells from San Diego (by way of Calecia), Ola Magenta from Mexicali, and pro skater Tommy Sandoval spinning as “Rootz Dr.”

Our friend, “Desert Legend” Sean Wheeler, is coming back down with his new musical project, Las Leyendas Del Desierto, where he will team up with Señor Escalante of Don Wapo Hot Sauce. They have something special in store for everyone, right in the solar plexus.

Musician Sammy Lanzetta, originally from New York but now living in LA, will be performing in el Valle for the first time, and newly formed tag-team specialists — a super group, if you will — comprised of Los Esmiths and Still Ill have formed for a mega Morrissey/The Smiths tribute.

Altogether, there are 12 musical acts performing. Our little show has turned into a full-blown festival! Emcee Paul Stranger will reign over the festivities and throw a few elbows if necessary.

Vying for the Intercontinental Championship belt will be 20-plus artists, from Coachella Valley, Mexicali, LA, San Diego, Puerto Peñasco and from right here in the Valley.

Our associate, Abel Rodriguez from SiccMade Customz out of Coachella is helping us put together the car show. Raul from the Vibe and Michelle from Tumco Private Bar helped us shut down the street in front of the venue, so it’s sorta like a big block party. The vendors, food and car show will be outside, the art gallery will be upstairs inside Tumco, and musical acts, downstairs on the Vibe stage.

And crushing skulls on the Spanish-language announce table, we have a few legit luchadores coming out to party with everyone. We really hope you can all make it!

Anyone coming in from out of town, we have an official lodging sponsor, Comfort Inn Suits/Mainstay Suites, 2354 S. Fourth St. in El Centro. Oh, and by the way, event sponsor Fabuloso has guaranteed the first 20 people through the door get a free bottle.

Felipe Stranger is official hype man for Strangers & Co., a motor mouth of outlandish proportions, and a bon vivant (look it up).