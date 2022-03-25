EL CENTRO — Local law enforcement officials have reportedly seen an increase in the number of so-called “ghost guns” in the possession of individuals investigated for crimes in recent years.

The ghost guns, which are easy-to-assemble firearms that can be ordered online as kits, have increasingly displaced the recovery of illegally possessed firearms that were typically reported stolen or had their serial numbers removed.

Adding to the apparent prevalence of the ghost guns is the county’s proximity to the border of Mexico, where firearms for illicit purposes are in high demand, and which creates the opportunity for illegal trade, said Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Jorge Cabanillas.

“We have regular successes in taking these off the street,” said Cabanillas, who is assigned to the Sheriff’s Office’s multi-agency Border Crime Suppression Team. “Unfortunately, it’s very common for us to collect these firearms from individuals. There’s so many out there.”

The local trend appears to reflect what law enforcement officials throughout the nation have been reporting in recent years, too. While several states and cities have enacted bans on ghost guns, the unserialized gun parts are not technically considered firearms under federal law, since they are typically sold as frames and receivers that are only 80 percent completed.

An unserialized “ghost gun” confiscated by the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office. | PHOTO COURTESY OF ICSO

The incomplete frames and receivers were initially popular among hobbyists and gunsmiths. But in California, and other states where restrictive gun laws exist, the ghost guns also provided individuals that are legally not allowed to own firearms a way for to skirt those laws.

“The big attraction to these guns is that if you’re a person that is prohibited from owning firearms, it’s untraceable to you,” Cabanillas said during a recent interview.

Locally, the gradual increase in the recovery of ghost guns reflects an increase in gun-related crime and violence, Cabanillas said. Additionally, the firearms constitute part of a “lucrative industry” that involves the weapons’ trade for narcotics or cash in Mexico.

“There’s a bit more to it than just guns popping up in the street,” Cabanillas said. “There’s a whole nexus to the border region.”

Locally, individuals found in possession of a ghost gun have typically been people who are prohibited from possessing a firearm because of a prior felony conviction. Simply possessing a ghost gun is not a separate crime itself, unless it is not registered, Cabanillas said.

While data regarding the Sheriff’s Office’s recovery and arrests of individuals accused of illegally possessing a ghost gun were not immediately available, Cabanillas said the agency and the Border Crime Suppression Team (BCST) have had its share of successes.

Most often, the guns have been found in the possession of individuals with reported ties to the drug trade or gangs. Guns, in general, have also been increasingly found in the possession of minors, said ICSO Senior Deputy Rubio, who is also assigned to the BCST.

iStock/CALEXICO CHRONICLE GRAPHIC

“They don’t really think about the consequences and we’re seeing that a lot,” Rubio said.

The Imperial County Sheriff Office’s Border Crime Suppression Team is made up of local, state and federal law enforcement officials.

Currently, the BCST has active investigations related to ghost guns, while previous enforcement actions have results in criminal cases that are in the process of being prosecuted.

One such case involved the arrest of an individual for allegedly manufacturing and selling the weapons.

“There’s people in our region that that’s one of their primary trades, putting these weapons together and selling them to these types of individuals who are seeking these firearms,” Cabanillas said.

The BCST’s local efforts have also been assisted by personnel from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, who Cabanillas described as local authorities’ “go-to partners” because of their specialty in firearms.

Sheriff’s Office personnel assigned to the BCST have also benefitted from training from the state Department of Justice regarding the laws relevant to ghost guns, he said.

In California, the Legislature passed laws in 2016 that made it illegal to possess an unregistered ghost gun and required residents to register homemade firearms with law enforcement. Efforts to stem the proliferation of ghost guns have appeared at the federal level, too.

Unserialized “ghost guns” confiscated by the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office. | PHOTO COURTESY OF ICSO

Indeed, the U.S. Department of Justice has proposed modifying the definition of “firearm” under the Gun Control Act of 1968 to include unfinished gun parts like handgun frames and rifle receivers. The initiative is part of President Joe Biden’s efforts to reduce gun crime.

Across the nation, more than 23,000 unserialized firearms were reportedly recovered from 2016 to 2020 by law enforcement agencies from potential crime scenes, including 325 alleged or attempted homicides, a DOJ press release stated.

The U.S. Department of Justice’s proposed rule underwent a 90-day public comment period following its announcement in May.

It is currently in the process of being reviewed by the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs to determine whether the DOJ has adequately considered the rule’s costs and benefits, according to information on the website of Everytown for Gun Safety, a nonprofit proponent of gun control.

For its part, the Imperial County District Attorney’s Office has seen an increase in felony unlawful firearm possession cases, as well as those types of possession cases involving ghost guns, agency personnel reported.

Although most of the unlawful firearm possession cases that the DA’s Office has prosecuted involve convicted felons in possession of traditional firearms, some cases have included ghost guns, the DA’s Office reported.

And considering the availability of such weapons, the agency is anticipating an increase in their use in all types of crimes involving firearms, Senior Deputy DA Kevin Cayton said in a written statement on Wednesday, March 23.

Federal prosecutors have also handled cases involving local defendants with ghost guns, interim Assistant DA Martin Gonzalez said in a written statement on Wednesday, March 23.

And while the DA’s Office has observed an apparent uptick in the number of convicted felons who are being charged with possession of firearms, and possession of controlled substances with loaded firearms, Gonzalez could not say for certain that those cases corresponded with the reported rise in recovered ghost guns.

An unserialized “ghost gun” confiscated by the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office. | PHOTO COURTESY OF ICSO

“But I would note with the new bail laws in California, if the underlying felony for a felon in possession case is non-violent, it is often difficult to keep that defendant in custody after arraignment,” Gonzalez stated.

Additionally, a new sentencing law that went into effect statewide this year makes it “more burdensome” for prosecutors to have felons in possession of a firearm sentenced to anything beyond a middle term of just two years.

Prosecuting such a case in an attempt to have the defendant sentenced to an upper term of three years requires proving aggravating circumstances to a jury beyond a reasonable doubt in a trial separate from the underlying charges, Gonzalez stated.

Defendants also have little incentive to plead to the middle term early on in court proceedings and, when they do, can often be released in less than a year by participating in rehabilitation programs in state prison, he stated.

“This is my long way of saying my concern with unlawful possession of firearms is not so much the ghost gun issue, but the issue of the watered-down criminal penalties for unlawful possession of firearms,” Gonzalez stated.