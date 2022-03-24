Judge: 2 Years for Auditor-Controller Mercado

EL CENTRO — Preparations by the county are underway to fill the vacant auditor-controller position following the sentencing of Josue Mercado to two years in prison for his conviction of misappropriating public funds on Thursday, March 24.

Mercado’s sentencing by county Superior Court Judge Poli Flores Jr. capped the second of two separate trials stemming from his having breached the county’s computer system in October 2020 to prevent the garnishment of his wages for court-ordered spousal support.

A contrite Mercado addressed the court prior to his sentencing by reading aloud a statement that expressed remorse for his actions. He also apologized to his coworkers, the citizenry who elected him in 2018, as well as his family.

“I never took into consideration that my actions would cause all this pain and hardship on my staff, on the county, on the people who elected and trusted me, and all my family and friends,” he said.

His request to remain out of custody pending the appeal of the sentence was denied by Judge Flores, who also denied Mercado’s request to turn himself into custody in a week so that he could get his personal affairs in order.

As part of Mercado’s sentencing, Flores stayed a separate two-year prison term related to the conviction of the second of two felony counts of misappropriating public funds. The court also stayed a six-month county jail term for a misdemeanor conviction of willful disobedience of a court order.

A jury had previously found Mercado guilty of the two felony counts of misappropriating public funds on Feb. 24. In a separate preceding trial that had charged him with both felonies and the misdemeanor count, a jury had found Mercado guilty of solely the lesser offense and deadlocked 11-1 in favor of guilty for the felony offenses.

The two-year prison term that was imposed on Mercado represented the lower term for such a conviction. It was also a departure from the four-year term that the county Probation Department had recommended in the presentence report it submitted to the court.

That report had also stated that Mercado was eligible for either probation or a jail sentence in place of state prison because of sentencing reforms aimed at reducing the state’s prison population.

During the sentencing hearing at the courthouse in El Centro, Flores clarified that Mercado’s felony convictions mandated a prison sentence.

Even so, the court had the discretion to grant Mercado probation if it determined that there were “unusual circumstances” about the case that warranted a less severe sentence.

In making his ruling, Flores said he reviewed the evidence in the trial that he had presided over, the Probation Department’s assessment that Mercado was at low risk of repeating the offenses, as well as multiple letters that were submitted to the court on behalf of Mercado.

Neither the letters nor the risk assessment carried much weight with Flores, he said. Nor was the court entirely convinced that Mercado was truly remorseful for his actions, which Flores described as being somewhat sophisticated.

He said he also considered the fact that the defense had not submitted any statement in mitigation on the defendant’s behalf that could’ve helped sway the court in favor of a less punitive sentence.

At one point, Flores asked county Deputy District Attorney Mario Vela what consequence the DA’s Office preferred to have imposed. “It’s up to the court right now,” Vela responded.

Defense attorney Steven Honse responded in a similar vein, when he told Flores, “We’ll accept the court’s judgment.”

Ultimately, Flores said that there wasn’t enough mitigating evidence for the court to make a finding of unusual circumstances.

On the contrary, the court determined that Mercado had not only carried out his illegal actions despite the repeated pleadings of his coworkers, but he also expressed a nonchalant attitude about the possibility of being caught.

“The only thing they can get me for is an abuse of power,” Mercado reportedly said to a concerned coworker, according to trial testimony that Flores quoted during the sentencing hearing.

During the sentencing hearing, the court had also highlighted why case law has established severe punishment for individuals in positions of public trust who have violated their “peculiar and very grave responsibility” to safeguard the citizenry’s monies.

Mercado was elected as county auditor-controller in 2018. In December 2020, he was formally censured by the county Board of Supervisors for his failure to respond to representatives of a bond-rating company and for failing to file the county’s adopted budget with the state.

On Feb. 25, the county advised him that his salary and benefits were being suspended as a result of his convictions. He had been placed on paid administrative leave about 15 months ago. Since then, the assistant auditor-controller has been performing the duties of the office, with assistance and guidance from the County Executive Office.

A timeframe by when the county Board of Supervisors may fill the vacant position was not immediately available, county Public Information Officer Gilbert Rebollar said.

(This story was updated at 6:45 p.m. Thursday, March 24 with additional information.)