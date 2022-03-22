BOYS VOLLEYBALL: Bulldogs Improve to 4-0

Calexico High School freshman Gerardo Diaz goes up for a hit during the Bulldogs’ nonleague match against Vincent Memorial Catholic High inside Varner Gym on the Calexico campus on Friday, March 18. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

CALEXICO — The Calexico High School boys volleyball team might be the newest sport at the school, but it hasn’t taken long to find success as the Bulldogs have won four straight matches to open the season.

Calexico scored straight-set sweeps of Vincent Memorial Catholic High on Friday, March 18, and Southwest High on Monday, March 21, both at Varner Gym on the Calexico campus.

The victory against the Scots was the second time the Bulldogs had beaten their crosstown rivals. Calexico got the win by dominating scores of 25-7, 25-9, 25-7.

The Bulldogs matchup against the Eagles on Monday, March 21, was a contest between two schools in the first year of boys volleyball. Both schools are playing as club teams this season and not eligible for the CIF-San Diego Section playoffs.

Vincent Memorial Catholic junior Francisco Fuentes jumps for the ball during the Scots’ nonleague match against Calexico inside Varner Gym on the Calexico campus on Friday, March 18. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

Both schools will be eligible for playoffs in 2023 and are hoping to form an Imperial Valley League if a fourth school begins boys volleyball. This season, only Vincent Memorial, Southwest and Calexico are fielding boys volleyball teams and four teams are needed to begin a league.

Against the Eagles, Calexico got the win by the scores of 25-17, 25-16, 25-14. Both Southwest and the Bulldogs have had enough interest to field junior varsity teams as well and Calexico won the matchup, 25-19, 25-20.

“Right now it’s a lot of fun and you can see the guys improve every time they go out on the court,” said Humberto Sierra, Calexico’s head coach. “It’s all new to them so anything you tell them they want to go give it a try. I think it’s going to be a popular sport here at Calexico.”

On Wednesday, March 30, the Bulldogs will be taking part in a mini tournament hosted by Southwest. The four-team event will feature Otay Ranch High from Chula Vista, Sweetwater High from National City, Calexico and Southwest.

Vincent Memorial continues its season with a nonleague matchup at Desert Mirage High in Thermal at 4 p.m. on Friday, March 25.