MEGAN JONES VIDEO

IMPERIAL — Like many of the gearheads who showed up for the 36th annual Sun Runners Carne Asada Run over the weekend, Mike Cameron of Brawley was looking to show off the time he put into his sapphire blue 1950 Mercury Coupe.

“It’s always been a hobby of mine, seeing if I can bring something back from the dead more or less,” Cameron said on Saturday, March 19. “A lot of these cars are found in fields, barns, and so forth, guys are lucky enough to get them and restore them back to their original luster.”

Cameron said he bought the Mercury in Los Angeles two years ago and brought home, where he fixed the hood, smoothed the rear, and did all the engine work.

More than 250 blasts from the automotive past filled Eager Park in Imperial with like-minded car enthusiasts, many from clubs of all types and many independents, like Cameron.

Mike Taylor, past president and current events coordinator for the Sun Runners Car Club leans on his classic Ford Fairlane at the 36th annual Sun Runners Carne Asada Run car show on Saturday, March 19 in Eager Park in Imperial. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO

This was the first Sun Runners car show in two years. Last year’s show was canceled last year due to COVID-19 like most big events in the Valley. But the 2022 return was met with much growth, according to Mike Taylor, Sun Runners past president and current event coordinator.

Normally, Taylor said, there would be at most 170 vehicles. This year there were about 230 entrants in the car show, a record for the Carne Asada Run with 20 car clubs from the Imperial Valley, Yuma, and Coachella Valley participating.

A carne asada lunch was served for everyone, one the staples of the run thanks to member Frank Barros, who came up with the idea. He even came up with a mascot for the run, known as the “Carne dude,” that pops up on the flyers for the event.

Members and volunteers with the Sun Runners Car Club register another class car for the Carne Asada Run car show in Eager Park in Imperial on Saturday morning, March 19. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO

“We are just carrying on the tradition, trying to make sure everyone has a good time and is able to get together, show off our hobby and craft, and show off our masterpieces,” Taylor said.

Ismael Martinez with the Holtville Car Club says he enjoys seeing people’s reactions to the cars, especially the children. His black 1951 Chevy is one of the older cars in the club, in fact the rest of the club usually waits for him to catch up, but he is proud of it. Martinez’s car has all the original parts and though it does not run as smoothly as the newer vehicles, he still has pride in it.

“The kids come up and say, ‘Oh, nice car!’” said Martinez. “They don’t make cars like these anymore. One of these is unique, it’s you.”

Currently he is restoring another car just for show, and he’ll continue driving his ’51 around with his own children.

Carlos Caro of El Centro Drifters had to have his car, a yellow 1972 Chevrolet V8 Vega, towed into Eager Park on Saturday morning due to it breaking down right before getting to the car show. But he says that is just the price he pays to own a beauty with history and sentimental value. Caro owned a car similar to the one he has now and says seeing the cars is a nostalgic glimpse of the past when he was young.

“Everyone comes and is like, ‘Oh this is a Vega! I haven’t seen one of these since high school, it was a piece of junk!’” said Caro. “See that’s what everybody comes for, it brings back memories and nostalgia. We don’t want to grow old.”

“It’s a little boy thing in an old man. We always wanna tinker around with things and old vehicles. It’s our choice,” said Louie Flores, who came from La Quinta with friends to show off his 1954 blue Ford.

Much like Caro, Imperial resident Louie Trebaskas said a car show is like a trip down memory lane. He said he has owned a number of cars that were in the show in his youth, adding that when he goes to shows he hopes to see one that he owned in high school. Sadly, that has eluded him.

Car enthusiasts and others mill about Eager Park in Imperial on Saturday, March 19 during the 36th annual Sun Runners Carne Asada Run car show. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO

“They are hard to find, and these have fantastic work on them,” Trebaskas said. “It reminds me of the old days.”

Laurie Kemp and her family came to see the show and because her son, Bradyn, has taken an interest in cars. Bradyn said his interests are more geared toward newer models, but he did like seeing the older cars and appreciates what goes into them.

“I like the noise they make,” he said. “I like cars of all kinds.”

Lorenzo Marin came for the day because of the good weather but was happy to see the cars at the show.

“I just love the old cars, all the detailing, they are just beautiful,” Marin said. “They don’t make them like they used to.”