CALEXICO — Five members of the Calexico High School girls soccer team were named to the All-Desert League first team after the Bulldogs went 9-0 in the league to claim the title.

Calexico High School freshman Amy Garcia (14) pursues the ball during a game against Holtville earlier this season. Garcia was one of five Bulldogs to earn All-Desert League first-team honors this season. | MEGAN JONES FILE PHOTO

Yordan Rivera, the Bulldogs’ fifth-year head coach, was named the DL Coach of the Year as he led Calexico to a CIF-San Diego Section Division IV victory before being eliminated by Hoover High.

The five Bulldogs named to the All-DL first team were senior Zaira Melendez, junior Madelyn Ochoa, sophomore Yaireth Uriostegui and freshmen Amy Garcia and Victoria Acuna.

Calexico senior Stephanya Ruiz was the only Bulldog to be named to the All-DL second team.

Vincent Memorial Catholic High had six players named to the All-DL second team, including Daniel Ye, Andrea Gutierrez, Romina Llanos, Emma Luque, Nayelea Jimenez and Maria Jose Mendivil.

Others on the All-DL first team were Southwest High’s Carleigh Ashurst, Isabella Romo, Lorenia Marco and Lucy Contreras, plus Palo Verde Valley’s Jaqueline Feliz, Alyssa Mora and Olivia Ingram.

Ashurst was named the All-DL Athlete of the Year.

Rounding out the All-DL second team was Southwest’s Emma Perez and Maya Ruiz plus Palo Verde Valley’s Hailey Hafen, Elize Garza and Summer Hedge.

In the Imperial Valley League, Central Union High senior Samantha Garcia was named the Athlete of the Year while Spartans’ longtime head coach Ramon Lopez was named the Coach of the Year.

The All-IVL first team consisted of Central’s Garcia, Alexis Garcia, Emily Lopez, Jarethzy Lopez and Helaina Boutwell, Imperial’s Mariah Moore, Viviana Espino and Alexis Uhri, Brawley Union High’s Jordan Padilla and Brianna Sandoval, plus Holtville’s Lesley Sandoval and Lillian Strahm.

The All-IVL second team consisted of Central’s Katia Mejia, Leslie Linarez, Camila Munguia, Karissa Rosales and Joana Reed, Imperial’s Ariana Peraza, Arely Ortega and Brisa Necochea, Brawley’s Briana Ramirez and Yathziry Gutierrez and Holtville’s Jasmine Castro and Angelica Gonzalez.