BASEBALL: Bulldogs Slumping on the Diamond

SAN DIEGO — After opening the season by winning five of its first six games, the Calexico High School baseball team has dropped four of its last five contests, but split two games on Saturday here, beating Fallbrook then losing to Oceanside.

The Bulldogs (6-5 overall) started their week with a tough, 2-1, loss in a nonleague matchup in Imperial on Wednesday, March 16.

Calexico was able to break a scoreless tie in the top of the sixth inning, only to see Imperial come back with two runs in the bottom of the sixth to take the lead and hold on for the victory.

On the mound, junior Nick Navarro was dominant for the Bulldogs, striking out eight Tigers in 4.2 innings of work before leaving the game with a no-decision.

On Saturday, Calexico traveled up the hill and beat Fallbrook, 7-1, behind the pitching of junior Orlando Llamas. He pitched six innings and allowed just one hit while striking out seven.

At the plate, senior Angel Hernandez had two doubles and drove in two runs while junior Leo Veliz scored three times to lead the Bulldogs.

In the second game of the doubleheader, Calexico lost to Oceanside, 7-3. Veliz was again the offensive catalyst for the Bulldogs with three hits, including a double and a triple.

Calexico is slated to host Hilltop of Chula Vista for a doubleheader on Wednesday, March 23, with the first game starting at 3 p.m. and the nightcap tentatively slated to begin at 6 p.m.

The Bulldogs will open Desert League play on Friday, April 1, when they host Calipatria for a 6:30 p.m. contest.

Calexico will be competing in the Desert League against Calipatria, Vincent Memorial Catholic and Palo Verde Valley High of Blythe. The Imperial Valley League consists of Central, Southwest, Imperial, Brawley and Holtville.