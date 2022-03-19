CALEXICO — Imperial Valley women fighting for social justice took center stage — literally — in honor of International Women’s Month during the San Diego State University-Imperial Valley Cross-Cultural Center’s first-ever event.

The symposium called “Revolutionary Women of Our Community” celebrated the societal contributions of Norma Aguilar, Maribel Padilla-Leyva, Rosa Diaz, and Daniela Flores, influential social justice warriors on multiple fronts, as they gathered on stage at Rodney Auditorium on Wednesday afternoon, March 16.

The women covered it all: Homelessness advocacy and outreach, education, health, farmworker outreach, reproductive rights and health, LGBTQ+ rights, and more.

Although Aguilar and Padilla-Leyva have been involved in separate social justice pursuits over the years, more than five years ago they founded the homeless advocacy organization, Brown Bag Coalition, together during a frigid winter in which they helped feed and shelter the city’s unhoused en masse for the first time.

Daniela Flores (from far left) speaks as Rosa Diaz, Maribel Padilla-Leyva and Norma Aguilar listen during San Diego State University-Imperial Valley Cross-Cultural Center’s event, “Revolutionary Women of Our Community,” in Calexico on Wednesday, March 16. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO

Each shared their origin story, citing the intense need for such programs and additional help for the homeless deal with the Imperial Valley’s extreme summer heat.

For Aguilar, helping those less fortunate and making a difference in her community was taught to her by her parents, whom Aguilar said would have been social justice advocates despite them having never heard the term.

“They were picketing in the fields, and they arrested those picketing. My mom was one of those amongst them, and back then they had a jail under the courthouse, and that’s where she was being held. That was my first social justice activity,” Aguilar said.

Aguilar has served as an advocate for literacy, and for breaking down barriers for single parents, namely Latinas, that prevents them from pursuing higher education. An Imperial Valley native, Aguilar graduated from Calexico High School, Imperial Valley College, and earned a bachelor’s in English from SDSU-IV.

Aguilar now serves as SDSU-Imperial Valley’s Student Accommodation Services Center.

Aguilar’s co-founder, Padilla-Leyva, never intended to be a social justice advocate. Padilla-Leyva was born in Mexicali, but moved to Calexico at the age of 8, eventually graduating from Calexico High alongside Aguilar.

In 1982, Padilla-Leyva became employed by Planned Parenthood of the Pacific Southwest as a community and government relations organizer, with a focus on education and community engagement in Imperial County. Padilla-Leyva has also served as a Capital D lobbyist for state elected officials such as Assembly member Eduardo Garcia, D-Coachella, and Sen. Ben Hueso, D-San Diego.

Padilla-Leyva said she never intended to become a social justice advocate, but was inspired to do so by a quote from Mahatma Gandhi: “Be the change that you wish to see in the world.”

Maribel Padilla-Leyva (center), speaks as Rosa Diaz (left) and Norma Aguilar (right) listen on during San Diego State University-Imperial Valley Cross-Cultural Center’s event, “Revolutionary Women of Our Community,” in Calexico on Wednesday, March 16. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO

Daniela Flores of Calexico was the youngest of the group. She helped found the Imperial Valley Equity and Justice Coalition, which has advocated for numerous important causes in its short existence, many centered around COVID since she and her brother, Luis, and others established the coalition amid the pandemic.

With a master’s degree in public health, she helped lead efforts along with partners in Salud Sin Fronteras to get farmworkers vaccinated and help conduct studies involving COVID’s effect on this transborder population.

Rosa Diaz founded and is now chief executive officer of one of the most active and inclusive groups in the county, the Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, after finding herself discriminated against due to her sexual orientation.

Diaz was born in Sinaloa, Mexico, but moved to Brawley as a child, eventually graduating from Brawley Union High School in 1978. After graduation, Diaz moved to Los Angeles to attend Rio Hondo College, where she earned a B.A. in Bible studies and a minor in psychology, then going on to earn a master’s at Trinity College in Palm Springs.

Throughout Diaz’s career, 13 years as a correctional counselor before moving on to become a social worker, Diaz remained very active within her church, but found herself ostracized when she finally felt like she could come out as a lesbian.

“The church meant community to me, and that was so important … I decided after (coming out) I had to go make a community for myself,” Diaz said.

To create that community, Diaz founded the Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center in 2015. Since then, Diaz has dedicated her life to helping others through the center, assisting with rental assistance, providing counseling and resources to educate the community on LGBTQ+ issues.

Moderating the symposium was Dr. Vannessa Falcón Orta, who became the faculty director of the campus’ new Cross-Cultural Center in November.

San Diego State University-Imperial Valley Cross-Cultural Center’s symposium, “Revolutionary Women of Our Community,” celebrated the societal contributions of Norma Aguilar, Maribel Padilla-Leyva, Rosa Diaz, and Daniela Flores at Rodney Auditorium in Calexico on Wednesday afternoon, March 16. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO

Falcón Orta may be new to the Imperial Valley, but her story is not so different than the other ladies speaking. Falcón Orta was born in Los Angeles to immigrant parents from Mexico and Peru. She moved to Tijuana when she was young, giving her the same experiences that our community faces through the daily challenge of crossing the border into San Diego to attend school.

Falcón Orta holds a B.A. in psychology from SDSU and a master’s in counseling with an emphasis in student development in higher education from California State University Long Beach. She graduated with a doctorate in education from the joint doctoral program at SDSU and Claremont Graduate University.

The Cross-Cultural Center is not the first program she has helped get started, having founded the Transfronterizx Alliance Student Organization during her doctoral studies, while also being the founding director of the Transborder Student Ally Program to train faculty, staff, and students to support SDSU’s transborder community.

“The Cross-Cultural Center is dedicated to the social justice, validation and inclusion of our diverse student community… this symposium is focused on the intersections of being a woman, or an individual that identifies the woman, and their work of leadership and social justice in our communities,” according to Falcón Orta

The SDSU-Imperial Valley Cross-Cultural Center is housed in the library, though its functions are guided by SDSU-IV students, by having set up an advisory committee to guide the Cross-Cultural Center’s development, comprised of SDSU-IV students, like Associated Students President Carlos Fitch and Calexico Needs Change co-founder Ismael Arvizu.

While the Cross-Cultural Center is new to SDSU-IV, SDSU has increasingly embraced the concept of centers, and will have the Cross-Cultural Center collaborate with the university’s nine other existing cultural centers, including the Women’s Resource Center, the Native Resource Center, the Black Resource Center, the PRIDE Center, and the Undocumented Resource Center to ensure the services are readily available at SDSU-Imperial Valley.

Rodney Auditorium was the site of a symposium on “Revolutionary Women of Our Community,” put on by the San Diego State University-Imperial Valley Cross-Cultural Center in Calexico on Wednesday, March 16. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO

