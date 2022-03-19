Imperial’s K-9 Cop Bids Adieu

IMPERIAL — Imperial Police Department will be one man down, or rather, one man’s best friend down after the retirement of K-9 cop, Judy.

During the Wednesday, March 16, the Imperial City Council approved Judy’s retirement after three years of serving the city through its K-9 unit as a detection dog.

“(Judy) is a good dog. I have had the chance to meet her, and so I think I am going to make the motion to approve her retirement,” Imperial City Council member Robert Amparano said.

A detection dog, also known as a sniffer dog, is any dog that has been trained to use its senses to detect a wide range of substances, including things such as explosives, illegal drugs, wildlife scat, currency, blood, or even human remains.

Differing themselves from hunting dogs that only search for game, a detection dog will focus on no living substances. There is some overlap between the two, since dogs trained to find missing humans are generally not considered detection dogs, but cadaver dogs, trained to search for human remains, are considered detection dogs.

The city of Imperial’s K-9 police unit is essentially a unit of detection dogs, along with their handlers, used as a resource for police in specific scenarios such as conducting drug raids, finding missing criminals, and locating stashed currency.

Imperial K-9 sniffer dog, Judy, officially retired from the police force on Wednesday, March 16. | PHOTO COURTESY OF IMPERIAL POLICE CAPT. MAX SHEFFIELD

In Judy’s case, she is trained in the detection of drugs, specifically methamphetamines, heroin, cocaine, and ecstasy.

While K-9 units are commonplace throughout the U.S., that is not to say they are without critics. Animal activists are quick to point out the dangers to the canines, since a small amount of the drugs they are searching for could end their lives, while other critics question the reliability of the dogs, who are often affected by their handlers’ biases and behaviors.

It was all love for Judy at the Imperial council meeting, though, as she was recognized for having a successful career, with her formal request to council stating that she has found just under a 1,000 pounds of narcotics in her career, with the ability to find even the smallest piece of drug paraphernalia, leading to several successful convictions.

For Judy, those worries are now long past, as she comes to the end of her long career. Judy’s experience was not limited to the city of Imperial’s police department, having also worked with the Imperial County Narcotics Task Force as a detection dog.

Judy’s retirement also comes with a change of ownership for the German shepherd, who had previously been owned by the city of Imperial, though the change will not be as drastic as one might imagine. Judy will be adopted by her handler, Officer Andrea Stiff, for a cost of only $1. Judy will spend the rest of her days as a member of Stiff’s family.

The city will not be a replacement, according to police Capt. Max Sheffield, who requested Judy’s retirement on her behalf.

“We actually have another dog … We may get another one in a few years, but we have another K-9 unit so the city will be covered,” Sheffield said.

Imperial County Transportation Commission

The city of Imperial will be taking three projects to the Imperial County Transportation Commission to negotiate for several kinds of grant funding along with the other seven cities in Imperial County and the county itself.

During the commission’s meeting on March 16, Imperial city officials made arguments for their projects for a piece of the limited available funding through two different grant funds, Surface Transportation Block Grant (STBG), a federal funding program designed to preserve and improve the conditions and performance on any federal highway, and the Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Improvement (CMAQ) program, which funds transportation projects or programs that will contribute to attainment or maintenance of the national ambient air-quality standards.

Two of the projects that competed for the STBG funding included the rehabilitation of Aten Boulevard from Vilore Way to Cross Avenue. This would include new asphalt, Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant sidewalk and ramps, and storm water drains. In total, the city estimates this project would cost $3,326,339.06 to complete.

The second project was the rehabilitation of P Street, between Barioni Blvd and Aten. Just like with the Aten project, this project will include new asphalt, ADA-compliant sidewalk and ramps, and storm water drains. In total, the city estimates this project would cost $1,507,216.41.

While these two projects passed without issue, the final project, the installation of a Class II Bike Lane on Aten from Vilore Way to Austin Road, drew some questions from council member Amparano.

“Why is this so expensive for such a short area?” Amparano asked.

City of Imperial Community Development Director Othon Mora responded by explaining that the difference was in the how the bike lane is identified. Instead of using paint, which fades quickly in the desert sun, plastic identifiers will be adhered to the asphalt, lasting far longer than the paint.

In the end, all three projects went were approved to go to ICTC, though the results of the negations have not been announced yet.

New Wildflower Retention Basin Fence

The Imperial City Council approved the replacement a crumbling brick wall at the Wildflower retention basin with a chain link fence, saving the city almost $100,000.

On March 2, the council requested that city staff get a series of quotes to replace a damaged 210-foot city wall that lines the retention basin. In requesting these quotes, the council specifically asked to get quotes to compare the difference between replacing the wall with a chain-link fence versus building another brick wall.

The council reviewed the quotes on March 16, exposing an overwhelming difference between the two boundaries. The brick wall would cost a total of $126,500 to replace, while the chain link, complete with privacy slats, would only cost $28,840.

“I’m having a hard time paying $126,000,” Amparano said.

New City Attorney Appointed

The City Council unanimously appointed Katherine Turner as city attorney. She will start May 1.

Turner is the current owner of a local litigation firm, Sutherland and Gerber. Prior to her private practice work, Turner spent over a decade providing in-house government administrative counsel services to the county of Imperial, according to a city press release.

Turner was appointed in 2015 as the first woman to serve as the County Counsel for the Board of Supervisors.

She specializes in land use and planning and is the co-author of a national publication, the “Zoning and Planning Deskbook.” During her work at the county, she gained experience in all aspects of municipal government, including administrative law, Brown Act compliance, issues of conflict of interest, the political reform act, the Public Records Act, CEQA, tort liability and risk, public works, finance, code enforcement, and elections. Turner worked closely with local courts, cities, and other local agencies in areas of mutual interest.