Struggle Has Shaped Esperanza Colio’s Path

CALEXICO — Long before the pandemic, Esperanza Colio cemented her reputation as someone who brings home the bacon in a county that needs it badly.

As deputy Imperial County executive officer, Colio’s forte has been her ability to seek out grant funding for a wide array of needs and programs. A lot of that drive to fund initiatives — especially the emergency humanitarian type (the Niland fire, the Desert Shores fire) — has been born of her own experiences with loss, need, and the struggle to feed her five brothers and sisters as a teenager and young adult in Mexicali, and her son as a single mother new to the United States.

“That’s why I think I feel more apprehensive when I see families impacted by adversity, because I was one of those families,” Colio said in a recent interview. “There were just difficult times. I think that’s why I believe in hard work and helping those that face disasters. From one day, you’re fine, and the next day you’re not; without a home and things change. Life changes so much.

“I’m not good at many other things, but grant writing has been my passion because I’ve seen happy people getting the benefits,” she said.

And while Colio might be known for making it rain in the hallways of Imperial County government, she’s also being recognized by her alma mater, San Diego State University, and its alumni association — as a professional, as a proud graduate, and as an adjunct professor in the public administration program.

In late April, Colio will be SDSU-Imperial Valley’s representative as one of 10 winners of the SDSU Alumni Awards of Distinction, known as the “Monty Awards.”

“It’s overwhelming for me. I honestly don’t think I deserve it. I think there are so many other people that deserve being recognized,” she said. “I’ve been teaching classes at San Diego State University for the last few years. I’m a part time professor there, but I think I haven’t done anything more than what other people have done, to be honest.”

She believes she was nominated well over a year ago by former SDSU-IV Dean Dr. Gregorio Ponce with the support of the faculty. Colio went through an interview process, even filmed an emotional video, and then nothing. Crickets for many months, until she received an email in January.

Dr. David Kannan, chair of the Division of Professional Studies at SDSU-IV and assistant professor of public administration in the School of Public Affairs, thinks she is a great choice.

“Esperanza is a tremendous asset to the university, both as a lecturer and alumni. Her vast experience working in a leadership position with Imperial County, as well as her personal experience as a student on our campus, enables her to reach our students in ways many others cannot,” wrote Kanaan, chair of the department in which Colio teaches.

“Despite the immense responsibilities she has endured managing a pandemic, her hard work and dedication to SDSU Imperial Valley did not waiver,” Kanaan continued.

Inspired by Struggle in Mexicali

As part of the nomination, Colio was interviewed by the alumni association, which filmed part of the process. The video was tough, she said. Nearly 30 years removed from losing her parents, the experience still weighs heavily on her.

“It was just a difficult video to share with everybody, because it was my mom’s story, and when I lost my dad. … My dad was injured in the earthquake in Coalinga, California, in 1983. I was a teenager,” she said.

The family lived in Mexicali, but her father was a migrant farmworker who had risen to a foreman position over the course of 17 years. As he was in a shop in Coalinga helping two other farmworkers with translation services in a transaction for a water pump, a magnitude-6.7 earthquake occurred on May 2, 1983.

“The earthquake just hit and he couldn’t make it out of the building,” Colio said.

Her injured father remained in a coma for three months, and she said Cesar Chavez himself assisted with connecting her mother to the United Farm Workers office in Calexico to help her get to her husband’s bedside in Coalinga.

Colio’s father would eventually open his eyes, but he was in a semi-vegetative state, “so my mom took care of him until he died,” she said.

But tragedy was already thick in the air, as her mother would die from cancer just three months after her father passed, leaving Colio and her five siblings to fend for themselves.

“I was beginning high school, so I had to work full-time to help my parents, my mom, my family,” she said. “And then when I went to college in Mexicali, I was working full-time and going to college at the same time.”

Later on, when she came to the United States, “I’m doing it all over again, by learning English, because I didn’t speak the language, and I went back to college again.”

As she recounted the story to SDSU alumni representatives filming the interview, Colio said she couldn’t stop crying.

Education Serves as a Path to Success

It’s no wonder the alumni association would be honoring Colio; she has earned three degrees in her lifetime, all under some state of duress or attempting to pull herself up.

Colio first earned her accounting degree from Universidad Autónoma de Baja California in Mexicali, completing the classes but never taking the test for the certification as Mexico’s equivalent of a certified public accountant; she had to get to work full-time.

“I never did the final test because my mom got sick with cancer and I just, it was just hard,” Colio explained. “It was just me with my five brothers and sisters.”

She went to work for the Mexicali municipal government, first as an accountant for eight years, before working as an administrator and accountant for the Mexicali tourism bureau for seven years.

In a nine-year span, Colio took English-as-a-Second-Language classes, earned her associate’s degree from Imperial Valley College, her bachelor’s degree in public administration from SDSU-IV in 2003 and her master’s degree in public administration, also from SDSU, in just three years.

“I didn’t do online classes, there was no online classes at that time,” she said, emphasizing she worked full-time hours all along the way.

Colio instilled that same devotion to higher education as a path to success in her son, she said, who often told her she was “mean” growing up because of her strict, demanding ways. He’s now 27, married, with a computer science degree from Chico State University and living in Portland, Oregon.

Journey Brings Her to County to Give Back

“Extra Help.” That was Colio’s designation when she started working for the county of Imperial in April 2007. Like all things, though, performance, perseverance, and passion rises to top.

Although she wasn’t selected, Colio was among the candidates who reportedly made it into the later rounds of the search for the next Imperial County executive officer, a position ultimately filled by Calexico City Manager Miguel Figueroa.

But Colio has been turning heads for some time.

“The county congratulates Mrs. Colio for being a Monty Awardee. Her contributions throughout her professional career have benefited all those who live, work, and travel in Imperial County and our entire binational region,” according to a statement from the county. “The insight and experience of Colio has truly made a difference in our organization and the people we proudly serve.”

On a more personal note, Imperial County Board of Supervisors Chair Jesus Eduardo Escobar expressed his happiness at the announcement.

“I’m very proud of the fact that she’s part of the Imperial County team, and it’s wonderful that she’s getting the accolades that she’s getting,” Escobar said in a recent interview. “She definitely deserves it.”

Grant Writing is Her Calling

Over the years, Colio has been highlighted for her grant-writing successes, bringing in dollars through various programs for everything from housing rehabilitation services, funds to aid combatting chronic and temporary homelessness, and disaster relief funds for hard-hit areas like Niland and Desert Shores, both areas devastated by fires over the past few years.

As an avid researcher, she has also helped bring attention to funding sources for various departments that could meet specific needs. Recently, she recounted suggesting grants that could assist the county in repairing some of its bridges that are in dire condition.

This all comes from that need to serve, but also from the need to recapture that feeling of success after she saw the effects of her first grant.

“My first project in Imperial County was a family with four boys in the Seeley community,” she said.

As she did her inspection of their mobile home as part of a housing rehabilitation grant, she took photos for the state program, spoke with some of the children, and saw how they were living in conditions where the electricity, for instance, was wired incorrectly, providing spotty or no power.

Colio was able to secure a grant that was more than a simple mobile home rehab; she got them a new home. When she delivered the keys to the family, one of young boys who pointed out the power problems to her asked, “is this mine, for reals?”

From that moment, she knew she was hooked on service to others.

“It pays to just to remember his face,” Colio said.

THE MONTY AWARD

The statuette presented to award recipients is a miniaturized version of Donal Hord’s iconic Aztec sculpture, which the internationally celebrated artist created for San Diego State. Hord was a devotee of the “direct carving” school of sculpture, in which the artist allows his work to be influenced by the grain of the medium being used as opposed to working from a previously produced model. Hord’s sculptures are prominently displayed throughout San Diego in such locations as Balboa Park, the San Diego County Administration Center, the San Diego Public Library, the Coronado Public Library, and Seaport Village.

