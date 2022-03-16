HOLTVILLE — The city of Holtville will be taking two projects, both located on Ninth Street, to the Imperial County Transportation Commission to negotiate for funding along with the other seven cities in Imperial County and the county itself.

During the commission’s meeting on Wednesday, March 16, Holtville city officials will make its pitch for a slice of the limited available funding that will get the Ninth Street projects further along to path to completion.

“There are two distinct projects … the west side of the road project will cost $714,370.50 and the east side is $462,643.00,” Holtville City Planner Jeorge Galvan said during a Holtville City Council meeting on Monday, March 14.

The first funding source is the Surface Transportation Block Grant, a federal funding program designed to preserve and improve the conditions and performance on any federal highway, bridge, or public road of all functional classifications, including pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure. Imperial County has a total of $7,706,117 available in STBG funding to be distributed evenly among three fiscal years, 2022-2023, 2023-2024, and 2024-2025.

The project outlined for this funding is for the west side of Ninth Street, between Olive Avenue and Melon Road, where the city plans to construct a 1,130-foot segment of sidewalk with curb and gutter on the north side of the street, while also including the widening of the road for the construction of a new bicycle lane.

“Now the east side of the road is a totally different project, with its own funding source, that will also be figured out on Thursday (March 17),” Wells said.

The second funding source is the Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Improvement (CMAQ) program, which funds transportation projects or programs that will contribute to attainment or maintenance of the national ambient air-quality standards. Funding can be expended on projects to reduce ozone precursor emissions, including nitrogen oxides, volatile organic compounds, carbon monoxide, and particulate matter emissions. A total of $5,221,306 is available in CMAQ funding for Imperial County, distributed among the 2022-2023 and 2024-2025 fiscal years.

This segment of Ninth Street, northern boundary between Ash Avenue and Oak Avenue, is one of the few segments in the city that fails to meet city standards since the location currently lacks pedestrian facilities. Holtville has previously constructed a sidewalk in the area. This project will continue where the previous project left off and connect the sidewalk ending at Ash Avenue with the sidewalk on Oak Avenue.

The project includes the construction along the north side of Ninth Street, with new sidewalk, curb, gutter, and new asphalt.

Due to the limited funds for all the projects throughout Imperial County, the likelihood of getting both projects completely funded is low, but both Wells and Galvan promised to try to get Holtville the best deal they can.

“We might have to negotiate to put the project off for a year to get it fully funded, but if it’s what we have to do, it’s what we are going to do,” Wells said.

Holtville City Manager Nick Wells explains that the only way the Holtville wastewater treatment plant will see relief from the demands of septage waste is if another city starts accepting the waste. The discussion came during the Holtville City Council meeting on Monday, March 14. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

Septage Rate Increase

The city will be adopting a new fee schedule for the wastewater treatment plant for receiving septage waste in the next 10 to 30 days after the Seeley wastewater treatment plant stopped receiving the waste in the last few months.

As it stands today, Holtville’s plant is the only plant in Imperial County that receives septage waste, or the sewage waste that comes out of an RV or travel trailer.

While the reasons for Seeley’s policy change are not immediately evident, what is clear is that the additional demands for septage dumping have placed a strain on Holtville’s already struggling wastewater treatment plant.

This coupled with the fact that the city of Holtville has not had a rate change in almost a decade, let the board to vote unanimously on March 14 to raise the septage rates from 11 cents a gallon to 19 cents a gallon.

Initially, the Holtville City Council was concerned that price increase was too large of a jump, but City Manager Wells assured council members that the increase to 19 cents was still below market price for the service.

“Seeley was charging 25 cents a gallon before they stopped receiving waste, so we should be good there,” Wells said.

While Wells and the Holtville City Council hope that the rate change will help alleviate the financial burden of taking the septage waste, which Holtville has been taking a net loss on up until the rate change, they are painfully aware that this will do little to reduce the demand the city is facing for the service.

The Holtville wastewater treatment plant services not only the city but also the Country Club Sewer District in the area around the Barbara Worth County Club and is limited in what it can take in regard to this septage waste, maxing out at 20,000 gallons per day.

According to Wells, the only real solution for Holtville would be if another city, most notably a plant in a larger like El Centro, would take on the septage waste, thereby alleviating the demand.

“The El Centro wastewater treatment plant processes 2 million gallons of sewage a day, so 20,000 gallons for them would be a drop in the bucket,” Wells said.