Hard Work’s Reward Returns with Auction

IMPERIAL — Last year, in the absence of a fair due to COVID-19, IV Fairgrounds officials gave their best attempt to put on a livestock show for the agricultural youths of the Imperial Valley, but a piece left out was the annual Junior Livestock Auction.

This year, along with the California Mid-Winter Fair & Fiesta, the auction made its return, divided among two days — the small animal auction (cavies, rabbits, poultry, market goats, and feeder calves) on Friday, March 11 and on Saturday, March 12, the large animal auction (swine, sheep, and beef).

“The Junior Livestock Auction is one of the most valuable parts of the livestock exhibitor experience; their (the youths’) hard work pays off, and I am glad to be a part of it once again,” said Sean Callens of Brawley’s Callens Farms LLC, a buyer at the auction.

The 2022 fair saw a total of 662 livestock exhibits, a 48 percent decrease over 2020, and 526 animals were sold at the Junior Livestock Auction, a 32 percent decrease. Auction sales totaled $1,507,024, down by 13 percent excluding add-ons, the process whereby additional sales occur after the auction.

Ariana Aguilera of Holtville FFA holds her rabbit at the California Mid-Winter Fair & Fiesta’s Junior Livestock Auction on Friday night, March 11. Friday was the small animals, which include cavies, rabbits, poultry, market goats, and feeder calves. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO

On the bright side, the average price per animal sold increased by $200, the highest price paid for an animal was $16,128 (steer), and the highest price per pound paid for an animal was $100 a pound (lamb).

The auction could not be possible without the support of local FFA/4-H leaders and, of course, agricultural industry leaders.

Gerard Irungaray of Holtville was part of both 4-H and FFA growing up. For 22 years, he has given back to the community by being a mentor for livestock groups in both these programs and supporting the Junior Livestock Auction through his Triple I Press LLC and Baja Desert Tire Co.

“To see the kids’ confidence grow, from not being afraid of animals to not being afraid to talk to people, to watch them learn to walk up to someone, thank them, shake their hand, is probably the most rewarding part of being a leader and supporter of these programs,” Irungaray said.

A ringman with the California Mid-Winter Fair Auction Ring Team works the Junior Livestock Auction’s large animal auction on Saturday, March 12. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO

“I would like to see those numbers get back up again to where they were pre-COVID,” Irungaray said of the decrease in livestock exhibits this year. “These auctions benefit the youth by allowing them to get money in their pockets so they can afford to go to college once they graduate.”

Sandy Finnell of Imperial, a leader with Southwest Valley 4-H, has been a project leader for lambs for 35 years. Each year she comes out to the fair to support the youths as both a leader and a buyer.

“I am so impressed by this year’s auction,” Finnell said. “I anticipated it being lower because of the current state of our economy, but the amount of support the Imperial Valley has shown this past week is absolutely incredible. We undeniably have the best county fair in the state.”

Also deserving of recognition are those who make the “project raised” to the “project sold” at the fair: The California Mid-Winter Fair Auction Ring Team.

Brawley resident Preston Hutchinson of Helena Agri Enterprises LLC was part of the team this year. One of Hutchinson’s responsibilities as an auction ringman is to obtain the group buyers list, read off the names of the buyers, and assure that all contributors to group buys are recognized.

“This whole experience (auction) paved the way for me to go to college and taught me respect, diligence, and responsibility,” he said. “My parents always instilled in me, you have to feed that animal before you feed yourself, and that is a huge responsibility that I believe between FFA, 4-H, Grange, or independent, everyone should have this experience of a lifetime.”

Emblazoned in dollar signs, 4-H member Angelique Abatti readies her swine for the large animal auction on Saturday, March 12 at the California Mid-Winter Fair & Fiesta Junior Livestock Auction. On Saturday, it was swine, sheep, and beef on the auction block. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO

For several months, members of FFA, 4-H, and Grange dedicate their time, money, and energy toward raising quality livestock for market production. One of many of these members is 18-year-old Mekennah Clayton, a senior at Imperial High School involved in Imperial FFA.

Clayton has been involved in the fair since the age of 6 years old, raising sheep for market production. Last year at the fair, Clayton showed six animals, five lambs and one feeder calf. This year, she took a subtler approach to her last fair, taking only one lamb named “Roo.”

“One thing I look for in lambs is a really narrow body and a large structure,” Clayton said when sharing why she chose her lamb. “It’s a beast of a lamb if it can brace and it can pop certain muscles. This will definitely be my favorite lamb in terms of showmanship and bodily structure.”

A lamb gets a little extra care in the Magnolia 4-H lamb and goat section of the barns on Saturday, March 12 at the California Mid-Winter Fair & Fiesta. Nearby the large animal auction was taking place as part of the Junior Livestock Auction. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO

She placed third in her market class and fourth in showmanship champion drive.

Southwest High School senior Justin Villafana, 18, of El Centro FFA, sold his poultry meat pen in the small animal “barn sale.”

“I had never participated in a barn sale until this year, but it was certainly a different experience.” Villafana said. “I had a meat pen of three chickens that I made a poster for, which I presented to buyers coming in and out of the barn … It was an opportunity to practice your communication skills and get to know local agricultural leaders who support our fair.”

Daniela Bastidas, El Centro FFA reporter | COURTESY PHOTO

Through the grit of dust storms and the “clucks” and “moos” of the barn, the fair’s Junior Livestock Auction came back stronger than ever, giving members the opportunity to showcase their hard work and effort to people from all across the Imperial Valley.

Writer Daniela Bastidas, 18, is a senior at Southwest High School and El Centro FFA’s reporter. She was one of the inaugural winners of the Dr. Temple Grandin Scholarship from One World Beef for $2,500. Daniela also auctioned off her feeder calf, Orbi, on Friday night.

A prize-winning chicken is readied for the small animal auction by an unidentified 4-H member on Friday night, March 11 during the California Mid-Winter Fair & Fiesta Junior Livestock Auction. On Friday, it was cavies, rabbits, poultry, market goats, and feeder calves being auctioned. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO