Calexico High School sophomore Jackie Martinez slides safely into third base during a nonleague game against Kofa High of Yuma in Calexico on Monday, March 14. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

CALEXICO — After opening the season by losing two of its first three games, the Calexico High School softball team has come alive, winning three of the last four games, including a 7-3 victory over the top-ranked team in San Diego Section, Mission Hills High of San Marcos.

As part of the Hilltop Invitational tournament, the Bulldogs defeated Mission Hills on Thursday, March 10. Calexico broke open a 2-2 game in the top of the sixth inning with four runs, then added a single run in the top of the seventh to take a 7-2 lead before closing it out with the 7-3 victory.

Sophomore Victoria Vallejo was the winning pitcher for the Bulldogs and she also delivered a big two-run double in the sixth inning. Senior Liah Valdez had three hits against Mission Hills and junior Fernanda Cano had a home run.

Mission Hills came into the contest as the top-ranked team in all of San Diego County and the 25th-ranked team in the state, according to MaxPreps.

“I think they underestimated us because they didn’t throw their ace,” said Jenny Lopez, Calexico’s fourth-year head coach. “It took us a few innings to get our bats going but we were able to adjust and get some runs.”

Calexico High School senior Shanelle Gascon gets a Kofa High runner out at second base and makes the throw to first during a nonleague game in Calexico on Monday, March 14. The Bulldogs beat Kofa 7-2. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

The Bulldogs went 3-2 in the Hilltop tournament, closing it out with a 5-0 loss to the host school on Saturday, March 12.

Calexico was back in action on Monday, March 14, and scored a 7-2 home victory over Kofa High of Yuma. Vallejo was the winning pitcher but got some help from freshman Anahi Lopez who finished up the pitching duties.

Sophomore Jackie Martinez had two RBIs, while senior Shanelle Gascon had a two-run home run in the fifth inning to break things open. Cano also chipped in with a double and an RBI.

“We’ve got all the pieces to be able to do some great things this season,” Lopez said. “We are still trying to figure out the lineup that is going to be the most productive for us. But it is nice having so many girls that can step in and do the job.”

March is a crucial month for the Bulldogs as they will play Imperial Valley rivals Central, Southwest, Holtville and Brawley. Calexico won’t see those schools during league play as the Bulldogs are competing in the Desert League this season.

In the Desert League is Calexico, Calipatria, Imperial and Palo Verde Valley. The Bulldogs will play their league opponents three times while only playing the Imperial Valley League teams (Holtville, Central, Southwest and Brawley) once in a a nonleague contest.

“It’s not the way we wanted it. We know we can compete with the best teams in the Valley and we want to compete against them but that’s not the way it worked out this season,” Lopez said.

The Bulldogs return to action at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 17, hosting Southwest, then host Holtville at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22.