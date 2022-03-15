Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Briefs: March 8-13

IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from March 8 through March 13.

TUESDAY, MARCH 8

4:41 a.m.: Deputies responded to the corner of First Street and Rodenbaugh Road in Winterhaven for reports of a fight between one male and one female subject.

9:25 a.m.: Deputies received reports of a deceased male subject floating in a canal near the corner of Jasper Road and Meadows Road outside of El Centro.

2:17 p.m.: Contractors working in the Chocolate Mountains near Niland reported hearing “cries for help from above them.”

2:36 p.m.: A resident of the El Centro area called deputies to report that their neighbor hit them with a rock and “kept saying he is the devil.”

7:50 p.m.: Deputies responded to Heber Elementary School for reports of a woman in a nightgown trying to gain access to the school.

10:58 p.m.: Officers with the California Highway Patrol requested backup from deputies after a 14-year-old girl was reportedly stabbed in the eyeball at the Red Feather Off-Road Market & Cafe.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 9

12:58 p.m.: Deputies were called to the corner of Dogwood Road and Cruickshank Road near El Centro for reports of a vehicle in a canal with the driver still inside.

5:08 p.m.: Deputies responded to the Q Casino after a Quechan Police Department animal control officer advised that he snuck into a hotel room with five puppies, killed one of the puppies and planned to continue killing the rest. He also advised that he had taken an unknown type of pills.

THURSDAY, MARCH 10

8:38 a.m.: Two batteries were reported stolen from irrigation booster pumps at Grimmway Organic Farms on Wieman Road near Brawley.

FRIDAY, MARCH 11

12:49 p.m.: Deputies responded to reports of a large brush fire threatening structures on First Street in Niland.

2:44 p.m.: Deputies responded to Interstate 8 at Austin Road for reports of a male subject hanging from the overpass by his arm.

SATURDAY, MARCH 12

3:10 p.m.: A woman walking on Heber Avenue in Heber called 911 after a male subject wearing all black pointed a gun at her.

SUNDAY, MARCH 13

4:55 p.m.: Deputies responded to reports of a brush fire near Red Earth Casino.

10:47 p.m.: A resident of Imperial Avenue in Salton Sea Beach called 911 and said he believes there is “a wolf in his cabinets inside his trailer.” The caller told dispatchers that he could hear growling and see his cabinets moving. The man denied being under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

HOLTVILLE Sheriff’s Substation

TUESDAY, MARCH 8

4:58 a.m.: A resident called deputies from a Holt Avenue apartment and stated that there were women in his bedroom who were being raped by two law enforcement officers. The caller seemed to be under the influence and didn’t provide any further information before disconnecting the line. Dispatchers noted that the man wasn’t making much sense.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 9

4:34 a.m.: Deputies responded to the Orchard View Apartments on East Fifth Street for reports of a male subject with a bald head wearing a black, long-sleeve shirt and gray shorts walking around with a big knife.

SATURDAY, MARCH 12

4:23 p.m.: Deputies responded to reports of a tree on fire on Alamo Road.

SUNDAY, MARCH 13

11:36 a.m.: Deputies received reports of palm fronds burning in the middle of the street at the corner of Figueroa and Sixth Street.