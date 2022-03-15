CALEXICO — Two Calexico High School girls basketball players earned All-Imperial Valley League honors as senior Viviana Cuadras and junior Cecilia Costa were named to the second team.

Cuadras and Costa helped the Bulldogs to an 11-12 overall record and 3-5 mark in the IVL and a tie for third place with Brawley.

Three players from Imperial earned first-team honors, led by IVL Athlete of the Year Sierra Morris. The junior helped the Tigers go 8-0 in the IVL, finish as runner up in CIF-San Diego Section Division II, win the CIF-Southern California Division IV Regional and reach the state championship game in Sacramento.

The other Tigers named first team All-IVL were freshman Nayeli Cardona and junior Xiomara Cardona. Imperial coach Rich Ponchione was named the IVL Coach of the Year.

Holtville claimed the other two spots on the first team All-IVL squad with junior Kamryn Walker and senior Orian Anderson.

In addition to Cuadras and Costa on the All-IVL second team, was Brawley junior Karissa Castillo, Imperial junior Amy Riley and Holtville junior Julia Moreno.

In the Desert League, Palo Verde Valley High senior Laura Tellez was named the Athlete of the Year after leading the Yellowjackets to a share of the DL title and the CIF-SDS Division V championship.

Joining Tellez on the first team was her teammate, sophomore Charlotte Dagnino. Palo Verde coach Irma Gonzalez was named the DL Coach of the Year.

Others on the All-DL first team included Central Union juniors Briana Martin and Moyra Garcia and Calipatria senior Kylie Lyerly.

The All-DL second team consisted of Calipatria juniors Marcela Lyerly and Michelle Trejo, plus Central senior Chiara Nava, Palo Verde senior Hadley Phipps and Southwest junior Jenny Sanchez.