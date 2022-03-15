CALEXICO — The following reports were collected from the Calexico Police Department call logs from Feb. 28 through March 14.

MONDAY, FEB. 28

11:45 a.m.: A resident of the 900 block of East Third Street called police to report that her ex-boyfriend had taken her vehicle, a white 2021 Honda CRV, without permission. Police attempted to reach the ex-boyfriend by phone multiple times but the calls were not answered. Police determined that there was probable cause to submit charges against the ex-boyfriend for stealing the vehicle.

5:30 p.m.: A resident of the 300 block of Rosemont Street called police to report that her home had been burglarized while she was out of town. The culprits apparently made entry by damaging a lock on the front door. The homeowner told police that nothing was taken from the living room or kitchen but her jewelry and other property were taken from the bedroom.

8:27 p.m.: A resident of the 200 block of Sherman Street reported that somebody entered his home through a window while he was away and stole his black Apple watch.

10:29 p.m.: Police responded to a fire in a trash bin inside a brick enclosure in an alleyway in the 1000 block of Imperial Avenue. Police were unable to locate anybody in the area. Calexico Fire Department personnel put out the fire.

TUESDAY, MARCH 1

9:42 p.m.: A passing motorist called police to report spotting a man holding a silver handgun and pacing back and forth at the bus stop near the corner of Paulin Avenue and Third Street. The man, known by the moniker of “Chuco,” was detained nearby and found to be in possession of a .22-caliber pistol. He was arrested and taken to the Calexico Police Department, where attending paramedics determined that he was overdosing on narcotics. Chuco was released from police custody and taken to El Centro Regional Medical Center.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 2

10:57 a.m.: Police responded to reports of a fire at a vacant residence in the 800 block of Paulin Avenue. A man who had been sleeping in the house told police that he didn’t know who started the fire but that he had kicked two other men out of the building the day before and that they may have set the fire as retaliation.

10:30 p.m.: An officer patrolling the 100 block of East Fourth Street detained a man who exited the Border Motel carrying a flat-screen TV wrapped in a blanket. After indicating that he may be carrying something illegal, police detained the man. He consented to a search of his backpack and the officer located a small collapsible baton inside. The man was cited for possession of a baton and released on a promise to appear in court May 30.

THURSDAY, MARCH 3

9:11 a.m.: Police were called to the T-Mobile store in the 100 block of East Second Street after a woman, later identified as Ayleen Elizabeth Marin, allegedly tried to grab a 6-year-old girl away from her grandmother and run out of the store. Bystanders managed to get the child away from Marin and kept the suspect pinned to the ground until officers arrived. Marin was taken to the Calexico Police Department but was unable to give a statement that made sense and police noted that she appeared to be mentally impaired for an unknown reason, possibly due to ingesting a substance. Marin did admit to taking a “blue pill” earlier that day. Marin was booked into Imperial County jail and police recommended charges of kidnapping.

9:34 a.m.: Police were summoned to the 400 block of Heber Avenue after a driver in a white minivan rear-ended a vehicle, causing that vehicle to hit another in front of it, before fleeing the scene. Police were unable to locate the hit-and-run driver in the area.

9:54 p.m.: A subject was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia after police conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of East Second Street and found a glass pipe with suspected methamphetamine residue inside his vehicle. The man was released at the scene on a promise to appear in court May 30.

FRIDAY, MARCH 4

9:07 a.m.: A man at the Calexico Police Department front counter reported that his green 2014 Toyota Corolla had been stolen from a dirt lot in the 300 block of Camacho Road.

SATURDAY, MARCH 5

11:22 p.m.: A man at the Calexico Police Department front counter reported that his 2004 Chevrolet Silverado had been stolen from the 2100 block of Rockwood Avenue.

8:19 p.m.: A locked and secured white 2020 Chevrolet Silverado was reported stolen from the 1200 block of Sterling Avenue.

MONDAY, MARCH 7

6:07 a.m.: Police responded to the corner of Second Street and Cesar Chavez Boulevard for reports of a stabbing. Officers made contact with the victim, who told them that an unknown male suspect had asked to buy his BMX bicycle and when he refused, the suspect stabbed him in the side of the chest and fled northbound on Cesar Chavez Boulevard. The victim sought the help of a couple of nearby Border Patrol agents who provided medical assistance. He was later airlifted to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs. Investigating officers also spoke with two homeless men nearby who had also been injured by the suspect with the knife. One of the homeless men was attacked while he slept in a makeshift cardboard shelter and was taken to El Centro Regional Medical Center with wounds to his eyebrow and buttocks. The other homeless victim refused medical aid. None of the three victims was able to provide a description of the suspect.

TUESDAY, MARCH 8

12:42 a.m.: A vehicle burglary was reported in the 2300 block of Imperial Avenue. An unknown suspect broke the front driver side window of a vehicle and took a wallet valued at $60 that contained $40 in cash.

5:33 a.m.: Police were called to the 800 block of Lacy Avenue after the driver of an unknown vehicle hit a parked car and fled the scene. Officers checked for security cameras in the area but were unable to locate any footage of the suspect.

9:06 a.m.: Angel Rivas was arrested at the Calexico West Port of Entry for an outstanding warrant out of Riverside County for corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant.

8:39 p.m.: An officer on patrol in the 100 block of East Third Street attempted to pull over a rider on a black motorcycle with no license plate who ran a stop sign and made a rude gesture with their middle finger toward the officer. The motorcyclist led police on a chase through downtown Calexico and then eastbound on Highway 98, running multiple stop signs and signal lights and speeding up to 120 miles per hour. Police chased the suspect all the way to the Calexico East Port of Entry on Carr Road before losing sight of the motorcycle and terminating the pursuit.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 9

9:40 a.m.: A male subject was arrested and released outside of the Jack-In-The-Box restaurant on Rockwood Avenue for driving without a license. The individual agreed to appear in court May 24.

1:49 p.m.: Police were called to Calexico High School after two students wrote graffiti on school property with the words “Meuerte=Williams.” The graffiti was removed and the students were counseled on their behavior and told police that they had intention of harming anybody.

THURSDAY, MARCH 10

9:05 p.m.: An officer patrolling the 100 block of Rockwood Avenue stopped to check on a male subject after noticing that he was standing on the sidewalk with his pants around his knees. The man was slurring his words and was found to be in possession of a small amount of heroin, a vial of fentanyl pills and a syringe. The subject’s condition seemed to be deteriorating so paramedics were called as a precaution. The paramedics determined that the individual was possibly overdosing on heroin and administered a dose of Narcan nasal spray. His condition improved and he was released without further incident. Police recommended no criminal charges for the man.

10:39 p.m.: Police arrested and released two men at the Denny’s restaurant on Cole Boulevard. One subject was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and for possession of methamphetamine and the other for possession of a club weapon.

FRIDAY, MARCH 11

11:48 a.m.: Police responded to reports of three brush fires in the area of Cole Road and Clinton Road. Calexico Fire Department personnel also responded and extinguished the flames.

4:25 p.m.: Police responded to reports of a fire in a vacant lot on the 1100 block of Paulin Avenue. Responding officers found a tire on fire that had been placed against the wall of the nearby former D’Poly building. The building is vacant and was unoccupied at the time of the fire. The tire of a grilling cart parked in the lot was also set on fire. CFD personnel put out the fires and determined the cause to be arson. No suspect information or witnesses were located.

SATURDAY, MARCH 12

5:58 a.m.: Police responded to a studio apartment on the 500 block of M.B. Martinez Street after an unknown suspect took the resident’s car keys from the studio’s kitchen table through an open window while she slept upstairs and used them to open her vehicle. The victim told police that the keys were the only thing stolen.

SUNDAY, MARCH 13

8:19 p.m.: Police responded to reports of a palm tree on fire in a vacant lot in the 1100 block of Paulin Avenue. The fire was not endangering any structures and was extinguished by CFD personnel who deemed the fire to be arson. Police were unable to locate any witnesses or suspects nearby.

MONDAY, MARCH 14

11:30 p.m.: An unknown suspect broke a window of a secured gray 2021 Honda Civic parked in the 200 block of Rosemont Avenue and stole some change, an iPhone charger and the victim’s driver’s license and vehicle registration.